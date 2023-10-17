Philadelphia Eagles Sign Free Agent WR Julio Jones

The Philadelphia Eagles signed free agent wide receiver Julio Jones.

We’ve signed WR Julio Jones. pic.twitter.com/yMxM3tId9p — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 17, 2023

Jones, 34, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

Prior to that, he spent one season with the Tennessee Titans in 2021 where he was a teammate to AJ Brown.

Receiver Julio Jones is coming to Philly. The Eagles are signing Julio Jones. He was teammates with AJ Brown in Tennessee. He also played with Olamide Zacchaeus. Quez Watkins is out for a while with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/XrbM5DXvPe — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 17, 2023

Jones is expected to be WR3 behind Brown and DeVonta Smith filling the roster spot recently occupied by Quez Watkins who was put on IR with a hamstring injury.

He is best known for his 10-year career with the Atlanta Falcons who drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Jones is ranked 16th all-time in receiving yards with 13,629.

Julio Jones has 50 catches for 804 yards and five TDs in seven career games against the Eagles, including a game-winning TD in 2019. Now, he’ll try to bring some of that to Philadelphia as the Eagles’ potential No. 3 WR. pic.twitter.com/vDEe8EE7Ib — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2023

The future Hall of Famer is signing a one-year deal with a yet-to-be-disclosed dollar amount.

At his peak, Jones was regarded as one of the best in the game.

He has to be excited about the opportunity to play with a playoff contender and compete for the Super Bowl Championship that has eluded him throughout his long career.

NFL Betting Guides 2023