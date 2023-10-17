NFL News and Rumors

Philadelphia Eagles Sign Free Agent WR Julio Jones

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Julio Jones

The Philadelphia Eagles signed free agent wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones, 34, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

Prior to that, he spent one season with the Tennessee Titans in 2021 where he was a teammate to AJ Brown.

Jones is expected to be WR3 behind Brown and DeVonta Smith filling the roster spot recently occupied by Quez Watkins who was put on IR with a hamstring injury.

He is best known for his 10-year career with the Atlanta Falcons who drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Jones is ranked 16th all-time in receiving yards with 13,629.

The future Hall of Famer is signing a one-year deal with a yet-to-be-disclosed dollar amount.

At his peak, Jones was regarded as one of the best in the game.

He has to be excited about the opportunity to play with a playoff contender and compete for the Super Bowl Championship that has eluded him throughout his long career.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
