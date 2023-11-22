NFL News and Rumors

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Set New MNF Viewership Record

Gia Nguyen
The NFL Week 11 edition of Monday Night Football was one of the most highly-anticipated games on the regular season schedule. The Philadelphia Eagles traveled to Arrowhead Stadium for a Super Bowl LVII rematch versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The game set new records for viewership, scoring the largest audience ESPN has seen in 27 years.

The Eagles vs Chiefs delivered strong ratings and was the most-watched MNF game since 1996, bringing in over 29 million viewers across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, and NFL+.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Set Monday Football Viewership Record

It was one of ESPN’s best presentations of Monday Night Football in recent memory. The Eagles-Chiefs game averaged 29,021,000 viewers which is Disney’s best mark since 1996 when Green Bay met Dallas. That game drew in an audience of 31.5 million viewers.

The Super Bowl rematch was the most-watched telecast this season across all networks. The audience peaked at 31.2 million viewers. The game set a new all-time high, beating out Aaron Rodgers’ short-lived Week 1 debut with the Jets versus the Bills.

Overall, Monday’s game was the sixth-largest overall since 1991. The matchup was everything fans could have hoped for as the two top Super Bowl contenders battled in a closely contested regular season game.

Other Monday Night Football Milestones

The Chiefs had dominated the Eagles in their previous four meetings prior to Monday night. Reid and the Chiefs went into the game 4-0 against the Eagles with Jason Kelce having never won a game against his younger brother Travis Kelce. That all changed on Monday when the Eagles prevailed 21-17. Now, for the first time in his career, the center can say that he beat the Chiefs.

Monday’s game recorded multiple viewership records in 2023. The Eagles-Chiefs generated 1.9 million viewers for Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, setting the Manningcast record for the last two years.

In addition, ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown pregame show averaged 1.8 million, which was its best audience this season.

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
