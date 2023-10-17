The Week 6 NFL game between the Philadephia Eagles and the New York Jets garnered huge television ratings.

Front Office Sports is reporting that it was the most-watched television event on any network since the Super Bowl with an average of 26 million viewers.

There are several reasons for this.

To begin with, both New York and Philadelphia are large (highly populated) television markets, and FOX advertised and aired this game as the “Game of the Week.”

The Eagles were the last undefeated team in the NFL after San Francisco suffered its first loss in the early game against Cleveland.

And there was an amazing streak on the line.

The Jets were 0-12 against the Eagles; they never beat them prior to Sunday.

Jets have never beaten the Eagles in franchise history They play this Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/sMdqGAHbzV — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 10, 2023

Fans tuned in to see if the underdog would persevere.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas after the big win over the #Eagles on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/tW3YSR3w51 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 16, 2023

This was a very close and entertaining game decided in the final seconds.

THE COMEBACK JETS ✈️🔥 The @nyjets take down the Eagles at MetLife 👀 pic.twitter.com/KxR1kWoyuY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

With these numbers, we cannot help but wonder what the ratings would have been if Aaron Rodgers was the quarterback dueling with the Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

