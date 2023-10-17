NFL News and Rumors

Philadelphia Eagles Vs. New York Jets Week 6 Game Grabs Huge TV Ratings

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jalen Hurts

The Week 6 NFL game between the Philadephia Eagles and the New York Jets garnered huge television ratings.

Front Office Sports is reporting that it was the most-watched television event on any network since the Super Bowl with an average of 26 million viewers.

There are several reasons for this.

To begin with, both New York and Philadelphia are large (highly populated) television markets, and FOX advertised and aired this game as the “Game of the Week.”

The Eagles were the last undefeated team in the NFL after San Francisco suffered its first loss in the early game against Cleveland.

And there was an amazing streak on the line.

The Jets were 0-12 against the Eagles; they never beat them prior to Sunday.

Fans tuned in to see if the underdog would persevere.

This was a very close and entertaining game decided in the final seconds.

With these numbers, we cannot help but wonder what the ratings would have been if Aaron Rodgers was the quarterback dueling with the Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers

Report: San Francisco 49ers Get Good News On The Injury Front

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  28s
NFL News and Rumors
trevor lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Is “Optimistic” He Will Play On Thursday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates
NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Who Is The Best Team In The NFL?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Julio Jones
Philadelphia Eagles Sign Free Agent WR Julio Jones
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard
Bettor At Station Casinos Turns NFL Parlay Into $200k With Cowboys MNF Win
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH: Colts' Rookie Anthony Richardson Launches 60-Yard Jump Pass With Ease
Report: Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s Fate To Be Decided In The Next Few Days
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) escapes pocket pressure
NFL Week 7: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
More News
Arrow to top