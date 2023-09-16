MLB News and Rumors

Philadelphia Phillies World Series Champion Manager Charlie Manuel Has Suffered A Stroke

Wendi Oliveros
Charlie Manuel and Pat Burrell

79-year-old Charlie Manuel who spent the better part of six decades playing, coaching, or managing Major League Baseball teams including the 2008 World Series Champion Philadelphia Phillies has suffered a stroke.

Manuel was undergoing a medical procedure in Florida when he suffered a stroke.

Medical professionals were able to attend to his blood clot immediately, but the next 24 hours are important in his recovery.

The Phillies reported the sad news late Saturday afternoon on the team’s Twitter page, and the hashtag #PrayersforCharlie has gone viral ever since.


Manuel was on or around the baseball diamond for the majority of his life beginning as a player for the Minnesota Twins in 1969 until 2019 when he served as a hitting coach for the Phillies.

He is beloved in Philadelphia for delivering the team’s first World Series title since 1980 and is the winningest manager in the franchise’s history.

Manuel was inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2014.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
