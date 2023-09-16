79-year-old Charlie Manuel who spent the better part of six decades playing, coaching, or managing Major League Baseball teams including the 2008 World Series Champion Philadelphia Phillies has suffered a stroke.

Charlie Manuel had a stroke today while undergoing a medical procedure. They then removed a blood clot. “The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, and Charlie’s family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time” -From the Phillies

🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/8e5v7ujKDq — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 16, 2023

Manuel was undergoing a medical procedure in Florida when he suffered a stroke.

Medical professionals were able to attend to his blood clot immediately, but the next 24 hours are important in his recovery.

The Phillies reported the sad news late Saturday afternoon on the team’s Twitter page, and the hashtag #PrayersforCharlie has gone viral ever since.

The Phillies have been informed that while undergoing a medical procedure today in a Florida hospital, Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke. The hospital was able to attend to Charlie immediately and subsequently remove a blood clot. The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery,… — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 16, 2023



Manuel was on or around the baseball diamond for the majority of his life beginning as a player for the Minnesota Twins in 1969 until 2019 when he served as a hitting coach for the Phillies.

Forget about the Phillies. Charlie Manuel is one of the greatest human beings ever. We need him. Sending positive energy to him. — Séamus Doyle (@saintseamus) September 16, 2023

He is beloved in Philadelphia for delivering the team’s first World Series title since 1980 and is the winningest manager in the franchise’s history.

Manuel was inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2014.

Charlie Manuel gave #Phillies fans so much, and in a show of support for his recovery, I’d like to see #HittinSeason trending in Philly. Let’s see it, Philly. We go to bat for our own! — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) September 16, 2023

MLB Betting Guides 2023