Retired NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, 41, is growing his off-the-field team.

His wife Tiffany is reportedly pregnant with the couple’s 10th child.

Former NFL standout QB Philip Rivers announced that he and his wife Tiffany, his high school sweetheart, are expecting their 10th child. Via ⁦@aldotcomSports⁩ pic.twitter.com/FNmPJjANbD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2023

Rivers, the fourth overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft, played 16 seasons for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

In 2020, he finished his career with a one-season stint with the Indianapolis Colts.

Rich Eisen reported as recently as the 2023 NFL Combine that Rivers made calls to the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins late in the 2022 season to see if he could join their rosters.

Since 2021, Rivers has been the head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High School football team in Fairhope, Alabama.

The Rivers Family

There are seven girls and two boys, and the tenth child due in October is a boy.

Legendary #Chargers QB Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany announced that they are expecting their 10th child! Congratulations to the beautiful family and the new NFL expansion team, the “San Diego Rivers⚡️”🤣 (via: @TMZ_Sports)#BoltUp pic.twitter.com/IKYdQqJnXI — The Athletes Plug (@TheAthletesPlug) July 14, 2023

Rivers once said that the couple had a baby on average every two years; the last child was born in 2019.

With that many kids, they span generations.

Here are the names and ages of Rivers’ kids.

Halle, 21

Caroline, 18

Grace, 17

Gunner, 15

Sarah, 13

Peter, 11

Rebecca, 9

Clare, 7

Anna, 4

Rivers said all of the children are “fired up” for the 10th child to join the family in the fall.

Congratulations to the Rivers family.

