Philip Rivers Is Growing His Home Team, His Wife Tiffany Is Pregnant With Their 10th Child

Wendi Oliveros
Retired NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, 41, is growing his off-the-field team.

His wife Tiffany is reportedly pregnant with the couple’s 10th child.

Rivers, the fourth overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft, played 16 seasons for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

In 2020, he finished his career with a one-season stint with the Indianapolis Colts.

Rich Eisen reported as recently as the 2023 NFL Combine that Rivers made calls to the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins late in the 2022 season to see if he could join their rosters.

Since 2021, Rivers has been the head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High School football team in Fairhope, Alabama.

The Rivers Family

There are seven girls and two boys, and the tenth child due in October is a boy.

 

Rivers once said that the couple had a baby on average every two years; the last child was born in 2019.

With that many kids, they span generations.

Here are the names and ages of Rivers’ kids.

  • Halle, 21
  • Caroline, 18
  • Grace, 17
  • Gunner, 15
  • Sarah, 13
  • Peter, 11
  • Rebecca, 9
  • Clare, 7
  • Anna, 4

Rivers said all of the children are “fired up” for the 10th child to join the family in the fall.

Congratulations to the Rivers family.

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
