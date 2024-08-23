MLB News and Rumors

Phillies and Royals to battle in intriguing interleague matchup

Jeremy Freeborn
In the final full weekend of August, the Kansas City Royals are facing the Philadelphia Phillies in interleague action at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. This matchup has significant intrigue, as the Royals are in second place in the American League Central at 71 wins and 56 losses. They are tied with the Minnesota Twins, and are two games back of the division leading Cleveland Guardians, who are at 73 wins and 54 losses.

The Phillies lead the National League East with a record of 74 wins and 53 losses. They have a comfortable six game lead over the Atlanta Braves, and have the second best record in the National League. The only team better are the Los Angeles Dodgers at 76 wins and 52 losses.

Bobby Witt Jr. having a great season hitting

It is safe to say Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is the favourite to win the American League Most Valuable Player award. However, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of Colleyville, Texas has had a remarkable season. Witt Jr. leads the major leagues with a .352 batting average, 110 runs and 178 hits. He also has 38 doubles, 11 triples, 25 stolen bases, 41 walks, 313 total bases, seven sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .402, and a slugging percentage of .619.

Interestingly, Witt Jr. had 11 triples last year, which led Major League Baseball. Witt Jr.’s 11 triples in 2024 is second in Major League Baseball. Boston Red Sox centerfielder Jarren Duran of Corona, California leads Major League Baseball with 13 triples. Meanwhile, Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino of Richmond, Virginia is third in the American League with 95 runs batted in.

Seth Lugo having a great season pitching

Lugo of Shreveport, Louisiana gets the start on Sunday for the Royals. He currently leads the Major Leagues with 14 wins (tied with Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale of Lakeland, Florida and Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal of Hayward, California). Lugo is also fourth in the American League with 18 quality starts.

 

MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
