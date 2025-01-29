MLB News and Rumors

Pirates bring back second baseman Adam Frazier

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing back second baseman Adam Frazier of Athens, Georgia. The terms of the contract according to the Associated Press on Tuesday are for one year and $1.525 million.

Frazier’s first time in Pittsburgh

Frazier played for the Pirates from 2016 to 2021. In six seasons, Frazier batted .283 with 39 home runs and 204 runs batted in. During 608 games, 2019 at bats, and 2232 plate appearances, he scored 288 runs and had 571 hits, 119 doubles, 20 triples, 25 stolen bases, 169 walks, 847 total bases, seven sacrifice bunts, seven sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .346, and a slugging percentage of .420.

Who else has Frazier played for?

Frazier has played with four additional teams the last four years. He was with the San Diego Padres in 2021, the Seattle Mariners in 2022, the Baltimore Orioles in 2023, and the Kansas City Royals in 2024,

Frazier in 2024

Frazier batted .202 with four home runs and 22 runs batted in with the Royals last season. During 104 games, 262 at bats and 294 plate appearances, he scored 35 runs and had 53 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, three stolen bases, 22 walks, 77 total bases, and three sacrifice bunts, with an on base percentage of .282 and a slugging percentage of .294.

2021 NL All-Star

In 2021, Frazier was a National League All-Star as he split his time with the Pirates and Padres. He batted .305 with five home runs and 43 runs batted in. During 155 games, 577 at bats, and 639 plate appearances, Frazier scored 83 runs and had 176 hits, 36 doubles, five triples, 10 stolen bases, 48 walks, 237 total bases, three sacrifice bunts, and one sacrifice fly, with an on base percentage of .368, and a slugging percentage of .411. Frazier had a career-high in 2021 in runs scored, hits, doubles, walks, total bases, batting average, and on base percentage.

There is no doubt that Frazier was selected for his hitting consistency rather than his power. Three times he had four hits in a game in 2021. Frazier had one double, one triple and two singles in a 3-2 Pirates win over the San Francisco Giants on May 14, 2021. He also had one double and three singles in a 6-4 Pirates win over the Atlanta Braves on May 20, 2021, and one double and three singles in a 9-6 Padres win over the Giants on September 15, 2021.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
