Pirates sign closer Aroldis Chapman

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed closer Aroldis Chapman of Holguin, Cuba to a one-year contract worth $10.5 million according to Rogers Sportsnet. The Pirates are the sixth Major League Baseball team he has played for. Chapman has previously played for the Cincinnati Reds from 2010 to 2015, the New York Yankees from 2016 to 2022, the Chicago Cubs in 2016, the Kansas City Royals in 2023, and the Texas Rangers in 2023.

2023 MLB Statistics

Chapman pitched 61 games with the Royals and Rangers in 2023. He had a record of six wins and five losses with an earned run average of 3.09. During 58 1/3 innings pitched, Chapman had six saves, 14 holds, and 103 strikeouts, and gave up 37 hits, 20 earned runs, four home runs, and 36 walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.25.

In 13 appearances, Chapman struck out three batters. In 12 of the 13 appearances, Chapman pitched an inning of work.

Seven-Time All-Star

Chapman was selected to the All-Star game four straight seasons from 2012 to 2015 with the Reds, and three times with the Yankees (2018, 2019, 2021). In all seven of those seasons, Chapman had a minimum of 30 saves. He had a career-high 38 saves with the Reds in back-to-back seasons in 2012 and 2013.

Two-time World Series Champion

Chapman has won two World Series in his career. He won his first World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, and the second World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023. While with the Cubs in the 2016 World Series, Chapman picked up a save in the fourth game of the series, a 3-2 Cubs win over the Cleveland Indians. He had four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of work. Then despite not pitching his best, Chapman still got the win in the seventh game of the 2016 World Series, an 8-7 Cubs win over the Indians. Then when Chapman won the 2023 World Series, he had two holds against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series, and six holds in the postseason overall.