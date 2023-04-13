Pittsburgh Penguins’s 16-year streak making the playoffs over

The Pittsburgh Penguins’s 16-year streak of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs has come to an end. On Wednesday, the Penguins were eliminated from the postseason when the New York Islanders defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-2.

The Penguins are at 90 points, and can tie the Florida Panthers with a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. However, they do not hold the tiebreaker with Florida, as the Panthers have 36 regulation wins and the Penguins have 31 wins.

16-year Streak

The Penguins have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs every year from 2007 to 2022. Their 16-year streak was the longest active streak among all professional sports teams in the four major professional sports. During this streak, the Penguins won three Stanley Cups. They defeated the Detroit Red Wings in seven games in 2009, the San Jose Sharks in six games in 2016, and the Nashville Predators in six games in 2017.

Significant Loss to the Blackhawks

A major reason why the Penguins are not playoff bound is because they were upset 5-2 by the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. The game was tied at one goal apiece at the midway point of the third period, when Chicago scored four times. The Blackhawks goal scorers were right winger Buddy Robinson of Bellmawr, New Jersey, center Andreas Athanasiou of Woodbridge, Ontario, Tyler Johnson of Spokane, Washington, and Mackenzie Entwistle of Georgetown, Ontario.

In the Blackhawks win, Penguins goaltender Tyson Jarry struggled in between the pipes for Pittsburgh. He only gave up three goals, but the goals he gave up were rather soft.

Who are in the Playoffs?

We now know the 16 teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the East are the Islanders, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, and New Jersey Devils. In the West are the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings.