What is the cost of a Port Royal Golf Course membership?

The PGA Tour will head to Port Royal Golf Course for the second last event of the fall schedule. Known as one of Jack Nicklaus’ favorite courses, the Port Royal Golf Course is a legendary course in Bermuda offering stunning views and world-class amenities.

Located on the shorefront of Southhampton, Port Royal is a public golf course that is accessible to everybody. Unlike other PGA Tour stops, Port Royal offers affordable membership prices without sacrificing its unbelievable amenities.

Below, we’ll break down the exact cost of a Port Royal Golf Course membership and everything included.

Port Royal Golf Course Amenities

Port Royal was founded in 1965 under the chairmanship of Mr. Reignald Tucker. The course was created by golf course architect, Robert Trend Jones, who created a par 71, 6,842 yard course.

The course is known for its iconic 16th hole, in which the tee and green are perched on a cliff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Like many other coastal golf courses, Port Royal belongs to a resort.

There are endless amenities given to members including access to all four beaches, fitness centers, three swimming pools, a croquet lawn, tennis rooms, a spa, and more. Members will also receive a 10% discount on local room rates for their visits.

That’s not all, golf members will also receive complimentary entry to all Port Royal tournaments, and discounts for food, pro shops, and more.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Port Royal Golf Course Membership

The cost of a Port Royal Golf Course membership is very affordable. Compared to other PGA Tour stops, Port Royal offers fair prices with access to a lot of amenities.

For a full-rate, 1-year membership, players can expect to pay $4,000 in yearly dues. For families, the cost is around $6,500 in yearly dues.

The initiation fee is an estimated $11,000, which is considered fairly cheap compared to other championship golf courses. However, families or members will have to consider airfare and accommodations for their stays.

Despite receiving a discount for staying at the resort, airfare can cost anywhere from $700 to $1500 a ticket.