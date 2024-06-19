Soccer

Portugal and Turkey win on Day 5 of Euro 2024

Jeremy Freeborn
Francisco Conceicao

Turkey and Portugal were the winners on the fifth day of the 2024 European Soccer Championship in Germany. On Tuesday in Group F action, Turkey defeated Georgia 3-1 in Dortmund, and then Portugal came back to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Leipzig. All teams have now played one game in the tournament so far.

Turkey beats Georgia

Turkey got goals from right back Mert Muldur, attacking midfielder Arda Guler, and left winger Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu. Muldur scored in the 25th minute, Guler scored in the 65th minute and Akturkoglu scored in the 97th minute. Guler had the game-winning goal as the game was tied at one at the time.

This was Muldur’s second international goal for Turkey. The first goal came in a 6-0 Turkey win over Gibraltar in 2022 World Cup qualification on November 13, 2021.

This was also Guler’s second international goal for Turkey. The first came in a 2-0 Turkey win over Wales in 2024 UEFA qualifying on June 19, 2023. Guler is one of Turkey’s rising stars and just completed his first season in a six year contract with Real Madrid.

As for Akturkoglu, he now has six international goals for Turkey. The first three came in World Cup qualifying and the last two came in Euro 2024 qualifying. Akturkoglu currently plays for Galatasaray, one of the top teams in Turkey’s Super Lig.

Portugal’s win over Czech Republic

In Portugal’s 2-1 win over the Czech Republic, they were once down 1-0 before coming back to score two unanswered goals. Portugal tied the game on an own goal before Porto winger Francisco Conceicao scored the game-winner in the second minute of extra time in the second half. Portugal became the third team in Euro 2024 to come back and win after conceding the first goal. They were followed by Italy, who trailed Albania 1-0 before winning 2-1 on June 15, and the Netherlands, who trailed Poland 1-0 before winning 2-1 on June 16.

 

Topics  
Soccer
