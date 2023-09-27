Featured

Potential Destinations for Jrue Holiday

Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Sacramento Kings

We are still feeling ripple effects from the Damian Lillard trade that just occurred. The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly looking to move Jrue Holiday to a contender in order to focus on developing their youth in the backcourt. The Blazers currently possess the likes of Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, and Scoot Henderson. As for Jrue Holiday, there are plenty of teams out there who could use his services, even with him aging. However, there are three NBA teams that make the most sense for the defensive-minded point guard.

Possible Destinations for Jrue Holiday After Damian Lillard Trade 

Miami Heat 

While the Heat missed out on the Damian Lillard sweepstakes, getting Jrue Holiday would be a nice consolation prize. The Heat would be able to offload Kyle Lowry’s expiring contract while forming one of the best defensive starting lineups in the league at the same time. While the fit would be awkward at first, it would still improve the Heat as they look to make it back to the NBA Finals as the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Philadelphia 76ers 

The 76ers have been mired in a ton of trade rumors this offseason with most of them centered around the disgruntled James Harden. Bringing back Jrue Holiday for a reunion would be a match made in heaven for Philadelphia and could give them a chance to finally alleviate themselves of the Harden drama. Holiday would bring in some extra defensive grit on the perimeter and form an intriguing star duo with reigning MVP, Joel Embiid. The 76ers would have to give up some draft picks, but the clock is ticking on “the process,” before it is deemed a failure.

Denver Nuggets

No, this is not a hypothetical from two years ago. The defending champions are a wild card who should at least inquire about Jrue Holiday. Yes, the Blazers may not want to trade within the division. However, they also know they are rebuilding and could potentially acquire some youth from Denver that already has championship experience.

Not to mention, Holiday would help keep the Nuggets in championship contention. Where he would fit in the Nuggets’ rotation is questionable, but no matter what, his experience alone would be welcome in a Denver locker room fresh off their first NBA Finals victory. Jrue Holiday is a player that could benefit any team looking to defend a title and the Denver Nuggets would be an ideal fit for him.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
