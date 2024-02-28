NHL News and Rumors

Predators hold Senators to zero third period shots in 4-1 win

Jeremy Freeborn
One of the most notable statistics from the National Hockey League’s Tuesday night action was the fact that the Nashville Predators held the Ottawa Senators to zero third period shots in their 4-1 win. The Senators did have 25 shots in the game (14 shots in the first period and 11 in the second period), but none in the third period.

Key Defensive Statistics in the Predators win

Predators goaltender Juuse Saros of Forssa, Finland made 24 saves in the game, but none for the last 20 minutes and 11 seconds of the contest. The last Senators shot on goal came from Brady Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona at 19:49 of the second period. In the third period, the Senators had three shots blocked. The two Predator players with a credited block shot were Kiefer Sherwood of Columbus, Ohio, and Ryan McDonagh of St. Paul, Minnesota with two blocked shots.

The Predators completely dominated puck possession in the final 20 minutes, as they outshot the Senators 19-0.

Historical Notes

The Philadelphia Flyers have the NHL record for fewest shots allowed in a single game with seven. They only gave up seven shots in a 4-1 win over the Washington Capitals on February 12, 1978. However despite only giving up seven shots, Flyers goaltender Bernie Parent did not record the shutout, as Capitals center Guy Charron scored at 9:17 of the second period.

This was only the second time in franchise history the Predators allowed zero shots on goal in an entire period. The first time came in the third period on February 16, 2008 in a 2-1 Predators win over the St. Louis Blues.

Predators winners of six straight

Nashville has won six straight games now after beating Ottawa on Tuesday. They also beat St. Louis 5-2 on February 17, Vegas 5-3 on February 20, Los Angeles 4-1 on February 22, San Jose 4-2 on February 24, and Anaheim 4-2 on February 25. The Predators are eighth in the West with 68 points.

 

 

