The 2023 Premier Lacrosse League season started earlier in June with a pair of doubleheaders on the 3rd and 4th from Bob Ford Field at the Univerity of Albany, New York.

In just its second season, PLL looks to be one of the fastest-growing sports on the ESPN platforms.

The schedule for opening weekend was jammed packed with eight games broadcasted on ABC. With an average of 402,000 viewers on ABC, TV ratings were up 32 percent compared to last year. Social media engagement is up as well with PLL drawing 130 million impressions over the first two weeks of the season, representing a 41 percent jump.

The sport has also seen ticket sales increase by 17 percent year-over-year and ESPN+ viewership is up 50 percent compared to its inaugural campaign.

Here are some highlights of the PLL’s success in Year 2, according to Joe Pompliano:

+17% growth in ticket sales

130M impressions in 2 weeks (+41%)

402k average viewers on ABC (+32%)

ESPN+ viewership is up 50%

PLL app users have increased by 296%

Premier Lacrosse League Highest Performing Opening Weekend

The start of the Premier Lacrosse League couldn’t have been better.

The 2023 opening weekend set records for the Premier Lacross League with the highest merchandise sales per capita in a single day. In addition, engagement on the PLL was at an all-time high, increasing 101% compared to last year.

The first game of the season featuring Atlas vs Redwoods had 782,000 viewers at its peak on ABC, making it the most-watched professional outdoor lacrosse game of all time.

Premier Lacross League will be broadcast across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ throughout the year.

Premier Lacrosse League Big Start in 2023

Things are only looking up for Premier Lacrosse League. Through the first two weeks, the league has seen growth in engagement, views, impressions, average viewers, and ticket sales.

Online, the PLL’s presence is growing at a rapid rate.

The PLL has made 130 million impressions in the first two weeks, representing a year-over-year increase of 41%. In the first two weeks, the league has also received 62 million views, resulting in a 131% increase year-over-year. Engagement is also on the rise during the league’s sophomore season, rising 101% to 8.5 million in 2023.

With all of the PLL games available via live stream, viewership on ESPN+ has jumped by 50%. The PLL app has also seen meteoric growth with the number of users rising by 296% so far this season.

The league has made a huge impression on the market with over 55 thousand fans submitting votes for team home cities.

In 2024, PLL recently announced it will assign eight new lacrosse clubs to home cities.

The PLL season continues in Columbus on June 16 and 17 at Ohio State University Lacrosse Stadium.

