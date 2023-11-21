Thanksgiving is a time for food, family, friends, fellowship, and football.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that this year’s edition of the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” will include a special NFL-produced “Madden Hallmark” to kick off each broadcast, conveying what Thanksgiving meant to him in his own words. pic.twitter.com/Ijgvn1IILg — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 14, 2023

The NFL wants you to schedule your holiday around its schedule of Thursday games.

And for the first time, the NFL will air a Black Friday game.

The schedule is as follows:

Thanksgiving Triple Header

1. Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, 12:30 PM EST, FOX

The Detroit Lions have been a sometimes forgettable mainstay of Thanksgiving football.

That is not the case in 2023, as the 8-2 Lions host the 4-6 Green Bay Packers.

“This year, these @Lions are different.” 🦁 Join us Thanksgiving Day for a classic NFC North matchup. 📺: Packers vs Lions, Thanksgiving Day 12:30p ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/7t9b8jmxeG — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 21, 2023

The Lions have a comfortable first-place lead in the NFC North over the 6-5 Minnesota Vikings.

For those interested in the halftime entertainment, rapper Jack Harlow is scheduled to perform.

2. Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 PM EST, CBS

The Cowboys are 7-3, two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

The Cowboys need to win this game, but the Commanders can always be a spoiler; they wrecked the Eagles’ perfect record in 2022.

Dolly Parton will be the halftime performer, and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was spotted wearing her Thanksgiving Day merchandise.

3. San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 PM EST, NBC

The lead in the NFC West is at stake with the night game between the 7-3 San Francisco 49ers and the 6-4 Seattle Seahawks.

This is the first meeting between the two teams this season; the second game in San Francisco is coming up in Week 14.

Steve Aoki is the halftime entertainment.

Black Friday

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets, 3:00 PM EST, Amazon Prime Video

The 7-3 Dolphins travel to New York to take on the 4-6 Jets on Amazon Prime’s Black Friday game.

This game was intended to be another primetime showcase for Aaron Rodgers’ Jets team, but it appears that the Jets will go with Tim Boyle at quarterback after benching Zach Wilson.

Jets to start Tim Boyle at QB vs. Dolphins in Week 12. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/R5Aho4Ioeg — NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2023