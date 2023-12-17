Both primetime NFL franchises were desperate Saturday night.

The Detroit Lions, who had dropped two of their previous three outings, targeted an end to a six-season playoff drought.

The Broncos, meanwhile, aimed to return to the postseason for the first time since capturing the 2015 Super Bowl.

Twitter users reacted to the Lions’ 42-17 victory at Ford Field, the finale of the NFL’s Saturday tripleheader.

Ford Field under the bright lights …

The Lions have captured their past five primetime encounters …

The Lions’ backup quarterback claimed the pregame news cycle. Teddy Bridgewater reportedly plans to become a high school coach after retiring …

Detroit Lions Teddy Bridgewater will retire at the end of the season. Bridgewater Career: – 66.4 % Comp

– 15,120 Yards

– 75 TD 47 INT

– 844 Rushing Yards

Lions DT Isaiah Buggs’ fumble recovery didn’t produce any first-quarter points, but it did provide some comedy relief …

Lions’ rookie TE Sam LaPorta opened the scoring Saturday night …

SAM LAPORTA IS BALLING IN HIS ROOKIE SEASON

A Michigan high school defensive coordinator sees something in the Lions’ “dude” …

Goff to Jahmyr Gibbs, the first year running back’s first career TD reception. The 9-yard scoring grab was the 15th TD for the Lions’ rookie class, the third most in franchise history, trailing the 19 produced by the 1989 and ‘80 classes …

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown goes up and over the goal line, giving the Lions a 21-0 lead with 19 seconds remaining in the first half …

The Sun God takes FLIGHT ✈️ Touchdown Amon-Ra St. Brown!

Benefitting from a 44-yard pass interference penalty, the Broncos broke up the Lions’ shutout bid on QB Russell Wilson’s third-quarter TD pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey …

The Lions responded quickly with Goff hitting one of his new favorite targets. LaPorta hauled in his eighth TD this season, matching Roy Williams’ 2004 rookie scoring reception mark. LaPorta broke the record in the fourth quarter …

A curious call kept the Broncos out of the end zone …

Duo runs toward Lions franchise history …

Lions RBs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have each topped 750+ rushing yards this season. This is the first time in franchise history two players have done so in a single season.

Aided by a little help from his friends, Wilson attempted to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard run, pulling the Broncos to within 35-17 with 6 minutes 28 seconds remaining …

#Broncos Wilson 1 yd TD

Entering Saturday, the Broncos’ defense had yielded just four TD passes in their previous six games. Hitting LaPorta for a third time in the end zone, Goff tossed his fifth scoring toss with 2:21 to go, matching a career high, and halting the short-lived rally attempt …

The NFC North-leading Lions (10-4) benefited from the second-place Minnesota Vikings (7-7) collapsing in the fourth quarter Saturday. The Lions lead the division by three games with a trio of outings remaining …

The Lions, who secured their first double-digit win season since 2014, will be watching Monday Night Football. If the host Seattle Seahawks fall to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Lions will qualify for the playoffs …

Final score: Lions 42, Broncos 17 …