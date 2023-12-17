NFL News and Rumors

Primetime NFL Fans Watch QB Jared Goff, Rookies Lead Lions Past Broncos At Ford Field

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
lions sam laporta carries saturday night (1)

Both primetime NFL franchises were desperate Saturday night.

The Detroit Lions, who had dropped two of their previous three outings, targeted an end to a six-season playoff drought.

The Broncos, meanwhile, aimed to return to the postseason for the first time since capturing the 2015 Super Bowl.

Twitter users reacted to the Lions’ 42-17 victory at Ford Field, the finale of the NFL’s Saturday tripleheader.

Ford Field under the bright lights …

The Lions have captured their past five primetime encounters …

The Lions’ backup quarterback claimed the pregame news cycle. Teddy Bridgewater reportedly plans to become a high school coach after retiring …

Lions DT Isaiah Buggs’ fumble recovery didn’t produce any first-quarter points, but it did provide some comedy relief …

Lions’ rookie TE Sam LaPorta opened the scoring Saturday night …

A Michigan high school defensive coordinator sees something in the Lions’ “dude” …

Goff to Jahmyr Gibbs, the first year running back’s first career TD reception. The 9-yard scoring grab was the 15th TD for the Lions’ rookie class, the third most in franchise history, trailing the 19 produced by the 1989 and ‘80 classes …

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown goes up and over the goal line, giving the Lions a 21-0 lead with 19 seconds remaining in the first half …

Benefitting from a 44-yard pass interference penalty, the Broncos broke up the Lions’ shutout bid on QB Russell Wilson’s third-quarter TD pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey …

The Lions responded quickly with Goff hitting one of his new favorite targets. LaPorta hauled in his eighth TD this season, matching Roy Williams’ 2004 rookie scoring reception mark. LaPorta broke the record in the fourth quarter …

A curious call kept the Broncos out of the end zone …

Duo runs toward Lions franchise history …

Aided by a little help from his friends, Wilson attempted to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard run, pulling the Broncos to within 35-17 with 6 minutes 28 seconds remaining …

Entering Saturday, the Broncos’ defense had yielded just four TD passes in their previous six games. Hitting LaPorta for a third time in the end zone, Goff tossed his fifth scoring toss with 2:21 to go, matching a career high, and halting the short-lived rally attempt …

The NFC North-leading Lions (10-4) benefited from the second-place Minnesota Vikings (7-7) collapsing in the fourth quarter Saturday. The Lions lead the division by three games with a trio of outings remaining …

The Lions, who secured their first double-digit win season since 2014, will be watching Monday Night Football. If the host Seattle Seahawks fall to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Lions will qualify for the playoffs …

Final score: Lions 42, Broncos 17 …

Topics  
Broncos Lions NFL News and Rumors Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
nfl week 15 2 big upsets (1)

NFL Betting: Underdog Seahawks, Panthers Poised To Pull Off Week 15 Upsets

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4)
NFL Week 15 Same Game Parlay: +450 SGP Pick
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22)
NFL Week 15 Player Props: Back Derrick Henry
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) and defensive end Greg Rousseau
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Back The Bills
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Next Chargers Head Coach Odds: Bill Belichick Is The Favorite To Land Job
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
tnf staley fired after bad loss (1)
Thursday Night Football: Fans Watch Raiders Romp Sparkless Chargers; Coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telesco Fired Friday
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top