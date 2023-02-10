aThere’s an adage that says offense wins games, but defense wins championships. What the phrase leaves out is defense makes the Hall of Fame. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2023 during NFL Honors, and seven of the nine inductees played on the defensive side of the ball.

The Class of 2023 includes cornerback Ronde Barber, cornerback Darrelle Revis, outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware, linebacker Zach Thomas, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, defensive tackle/end Joe Klecko, linebacker Chuck Howley, cornerback Ken Riley, and coach Don Coryell.

Darrelle Revis And Joe Thomas Lead The Way

Known as “Revis Island,” the cornerback quickly became the league’s best defensive back shortly after his debut in 2007. From 2009-2011, Revis was as dominant as it gets, making first-team All-Pro each season while finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year in 2009, a rarity for a defensive back. Revis became the anchor of a New York Jets team that made the AFC Championship in 2009 and 2010. Revis went on to win a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2014.

No player is more decorated in the 2023 class than Thomas, who holds the NFL record for playing the most consecutive snaps at 10,363. In 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Thomas made first-team All-Pro six times and second-team All-Pro twice. Thomas made 10 Pro Bowls and became a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

The Rest Of The Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

Ware gets inducted in his second year of eligibility. The standout defensive end holds the Cowboys’ record for most career sacks with 117.

Barber and Thomas both made the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. Barber will be inducted as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Thomas will enter the Hall of Fame as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Klecko, Riley, Howley, and Coryell all get in after being eligible for more than at least 30 years. Riley and Coryell will be the only two members of the class who are posthumously inducted.