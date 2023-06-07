Aaron Halterman of Racing Dudes’ expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find Racing Dudes’ Belmont Stakes 2023 expert picks and predictions for the third leg of the Triple Crown.

The Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, is set for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The post time is set for approximately 7:02 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, there will be no Triple Crown winner this year, but Preakness winner National Treasure can secure two of the three legs with a win at the Belmont.

Here are Halterman’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Angel of Empire (+350)

(+350) Tapit Trice (+400)

(+400) Hit Show (+1000)

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2023

Aaron Halterman of Racing Dudes Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions

The morning line favorite is Forte (+220), the horse famously scratched on the morning of the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Forte was also the favorite heading into the Derby. However, Halterman of Racing Dudes likes Angel of Empire (+350) on top of his tickets, followed by Tapit Trice (+400), and Hit Show (+1000).

Angel of Empire (+350)

Halterman is picking Angel of Empire out of Gate No. 8 to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes. Angel of Empire won the Risen Star and Arkansas Derby in back-to-back starts a few months before finishing third in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Angel of Empire posted its highest speed figure to date in the Kentucky Derby, leading Halterman to believe that the 1.5-mile Belmont won’t be too much of a problem for him.

“Angel of Empire ran fantastic, was closing really nicely,” Halterman said about Angel of Empire’s Derby run. “I think he makes a ton of sense here [Belmont]. . . . I thought he ran too good in the Kentucky Derby not to give him a shot right here.”

Tapit Trice (+400)

Right behind Angel of Empire on Halterman’s tickets will be Tapit Trice out of Gate No. 2. Before this past Kentucky Derby, Tapit Trice could not lose, winning its first three races of 2023. The Kentucky Derby did not go as planned for Tapit Trice with a “horrific” seventh-place finish. However, Halterman believes Tapit Trice is “built” for a long race like Belmont.

“You’re not going to see that hugely fast pace [in the Belmont] so I do think he can kind of sit a little closer in this race,” Halterman said. “I’m a little skeptical so I couldn’t put him on top, but I do think he’ll come up here and run a much better race under much better conditions.”

Hit Show (+1000)

Halterman is keeping his eye on Hit Show, who will start next to Angel of Empire out of Gate No. 7. Although he finished fifth in the Kentucky Derby, Halterman believes Hit Show will really like the 1.5-mile race in the Belmont Stakes. Halterman cities having Tapit in Hit Show’s bloodline will help the horse in this race.

“I like Hit Show. I really like the price,” Halterman said. “This is a really nice price on him at 10-1. He was good in the Kentucky Derby. . . . I like him in the spot to hit the board underneath.”

Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023