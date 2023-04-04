“I am not yet able to play with the maximum guarantees and I continue my preparation, hoping to return soon.”

Nadal’s Practice Video Looked Good

Over the past couple of weeks, Nadal has shared practice videos of him hitting the ball on clay.

His movement looked good, but a hip injury is not an easy or quick one to recover from.

Movement on clay is trickier with the sliding which can impact the hips.

While this is a setback, everyone wants Nadal to be 100% healthy and ready to go at Roland Garros in May so fans are happy that Rafa is taking his time and being extra careful with his return plans.

Monte Carlo Double Whammy: Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws Also

Fellow Spaniard, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has also withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters.

He cites “physical discomfort” which plagued him during his last match in Miami.

After two months abroad, I am happy to return home but sad because I finished my last match in Miami with physical discomfort. After visiting my doctor @drlopezmartinez in Murcia today and being evaluated, I will not be able to go to Monte Carlo to start the clay court tour. pic.twitter.com/UsJzejm1WC — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) April 4, 2023

Alcaraz was on a hot streak, winning Indian Wells in mid-March and looking like the man to beat this spring.

He lost to Jannik Sinner in the Miami Open semifinals.

There were times during the Sinner match when Alcaraz appeared to be less than 100%, but some attributed it to cramping.

On Twitter, he shared the specifics.

He said:

“I have post-traumatic arthritis in my left hand and muscular discomfort in the spine that needs rest to prepare for everything that is to come.”

Alcaraz’s persistent health issues are a concern.

The 2022 US Open champion could not play in the Australian Open because of injuries.

His potential is massive in the sport, but he needs to stay healthy for long stretches of time to achieve it.

Novak Djokovic is the top seed in Monte Carlo.

Since he was unable to travel to the US for the Sunshine Double, Djokovic has gotten in a lot of practice time on clay courts.

Novak Djokovic gearing up for the start of the European clay court swing here in Monte Carlo pic.twitter.com/BIGHMLalyJ — Line Call Podcast (@LineCallPod) April 3, 2023

He has a house in Monte Carlo so we can expect him to feel at home and ready to play when his matches begin.

