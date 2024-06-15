Tennis News and Rumors

Rafael Nadal withdraws from 2024 Wimbledon

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
rafael Nadal is No.2 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

Rafael Nadal of Manacor, Spain, one of the greatest tennis players of all-time has withdrawn from Wimbledon according to the British Broadcasting Corporation. Nadal, who has been suffering from an abdominal injury for a significant portion of the 2024 tennis calendar, plans to compete in men’s doubles with 2024 French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz of El Palmar, Spain at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Two-time Wimbledon champion

Nadal has 22 grand slam championships to his name, of which two titles have come at Wimbledon. In the 2008 Men’s Wimbledon final, Nadal defeated Roger Federer of Switzerland in five sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 9-7. It was a match that lasted four hours and 48 minutes, and considered by many as one of the best matches of all-time. It was also the only time Federer lost at Wimbledon in the time period between 2003 and 2009. In the 2010 Wimbledon final, Nadal defeated Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in the final, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Seven Wins in 2024

Nadal has only won seven matches in the 2024 calendar year. He beat 2020 United States Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria 7-5, 6-1 in the first round of the Brisbane International, Jason Kubler of Australia, 6-1, 6-2 in the second round of the Brisbane International, Flavio Cobolli of Italy 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of the Barcelona Open, Darwin Blanch of the United States 6-1, 6-0 in the first round of the Madrid Open, Alex de Minaur of Australia 7-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Madrid Open, Pedro Cachin of Argentina 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 in the third round of the Madrid Open, and Zizou Bergs of Belgium 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Italian Open.

Lost as Underdog in first round of French Open

Despite being a 14-time winner at the French Open, Nadal was the underdog in the first round of the French Open. There he lost to world number four and eventual French Open finalist, Alexander Zverev of Germany, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in the first round.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
rafael Nadal is No.2 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

Rafael Nadal withdraws from 2024 Wimbledon

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz
X reacts to Carlos Alcaraz winning the 2024 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 10 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek
X reacts to Iga Swiatek winning the 2024 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 8 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Alexander Zverev is No.7 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings
Nine head-to-head matches between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 7 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek
Finals set for 2014 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 7 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Novak Djokovic pulls out of the 2024 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 5 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Alcaraz
Look back at Carlos Alcaraz’s dominance over Stefanos Tsitsipas
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 5 2024
More News
Arrow to top