Rafael Nadal withdraws from 2024 Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal of Manacor, Spain, one of the greatest tennis players of all-time has withdrawn from Wimbledon according to the British Broadcasting Corporation. Nadal, who has been suffering from an abdominal injury for a significant portion of the 2024 tennis calendar, plans to compete in men’s doubles with 2024 French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz of El Palmar, Spain at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Two-time Wimbledon champion

Nadal has 22 grand slam championships to his name, of which two titles have come at Wimbledon. In the 2008 Men’s Wimbledon final, Nadal defeated Roger Federer of Switzerland in five sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 9-7. It was a match that lasted four hours and 48 minutes, and considered by many as one of the best matches of all-time. It was also the only time Federer lost at Wimbledon in the time period between 2003 and 2009. In the 2010 Wimbledon final, Nadal defeated Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in the final, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Seven Wins in 2024

Nadal has only won seven matches in the 2024 calendar year. He beat 2020 United States Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria 7-5, 6-1 in the first round of the Brisbane International, Jason Kubler of Australia, 6-1, 6-2 in the second round of the Brisbane International, Flavio Cobolli of Italy 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of the Barcelona Open, Darwin Blanch of the United States 6-1, 6-0 in the first round of the Madrid Open, Alex de Minaur of Australia 7-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Madrid Open, Pedro Cachin of Argentina 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 in the third round of the Madrid Open, and Zizou Bergs of Belgium 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Italian Open.

Lost as Underdog in first round of French Open

Despite being a 14-time winner at the French Open, Nadal was the underdog in the first round of the French Open. There he lost to world number four and eventual French Open finalist, Alexander Zverev of Germany, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in the first round.