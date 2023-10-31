Raiders Continue To Waste Davante Adams

The Raiders Gave Star WR Davante Adams A Massive Payday, But They Just Can’t Get Him The Ball

Davante Adams must be about as frustrated as a quarterback’s favorite target can be. The Las Vegas Raiders’ superstar receiver found himself held to just one measly catch for 11 yards in their Monday night clash with the Detroit Lions. Understandably, Adams was at a loss for words postgame.

“I don’t know what to say at this moment. I truly don’t,” Adams told reporters. “I wish I had the words to say something that’s not gonna get blown up in the media and taken out of context, so I truly just don’t know.”

Davante Adams is at a loss for words… “I wish I had the words to say something that’s not going to get blown up in the media and taken out of context.”” This was a great way to go about it.

pic.twitter.com/MVkUwvlI1x — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 31, 2023

Adams Is Getting Open, A Lot

And who can blame him? This isn’t the first time Adams has been left starved for opportunities. The frustration had been building for a month as the Raiders’ offense stuttered along. Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler, had voiced his concerns earlier after getting a paltry nine targets in wins over the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots.

Sure, they made an effort to get him involved early and often against the Chicago Bears, but the fate was sealed in yet another loss. This time, Adams saw just seven targets, and it wasn’t all on him. Some questionable throws from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had Adams shaking his head, literally.

Garoppolo’s throw to Adams ended up in the hands of the Lions in the first quarter, and he missed some glaring opportunities, including one where Adams was wide-open downfield. Garoppolo’s line? A paltry 10 of 21 for 126 yards, no touchdowns, and a whopping ninth interception.

we could have looked back at a MNF game where Davante Adams had a 98-yard TD and a 60-yard TD but we got this from Jimmy G instead 💀💀

Understandably, Adams was seen tossing his helmet on the sideline. The Raiders, once seen as contenders, are now languishing at 3-5.

Davante Adams was visibly frustrated on the Raiders bench.

Raiders Refuse To Move Adams

Despite these frustrations, there’s been trade talk surrounding Adams ahead of the looming deadline. Multiple teams have reportedly shown interest in a deal. But hold the phone, the Raiders have reportedly said they won’t be moving him.

Adams landed a significant five-year, $140-million deal after his trade from the Green Bay Packers last offseason. That season, he was a force to be reckoned with, teaming up with his former college buddy, Derek Carr. They made beautiful music together, and Adams hauled in 100 catches for a whopping 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. This year is a different story as Garoppalo has struggled to stay healthy and can’t get Adams the ball even when he is. So far Adams only has 47 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns. It’s tough to watch such a talented star be wasted.