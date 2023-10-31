NFL News and Rumors

Raiders Continue To Waste Davante Adams

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
GettyImages-1445282400-1

The Raiders Gave Star WR Davante Adams A Massive Payday, But They Just Can’t Get Him The Ball

Davante Adams must be about as frustrated as a quarterback’s favorite target can be. The Las Vegas Raiders’ superstar receiver found himself held to just one measly catch for 11 yards in their Monday night clash with the Detroit Lions. Understandably, Adams was at a loss for words postgame.

“I don’t know what to say at this moment. I truly don’t,” Adams told reporters. “I wish I had the words to say something that’s not gonna get blown up in the media and taken out of context, so I truly just don’t know.”

Adams Is Getting Open, A Lot

And who can blame him? This isn’t the first time Adams has been left starved for opportunities. The frustration had been building for a month as the Raiders’ offense stuttered along. Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler, had voiced his concerns earlier after getting a paltry nine targets in wins over the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots.

Sure, they made an effort to get him involved early and often against the Chicago Bears, but the fate was sealed in yet another loss. This time, Adams saw just seven targets, and it wasn’t all on him. Some questionable throws from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had Adams shaking his head, literally.

Garoppolo’s throw to Adams ended up in the hands of the Lions in the first quarter, and he missed some glaring opportunities, including one where Adams was wide-open downfield. Garoppolo’s line? A paltry 10 of 21 for 126 yards, no touchdowns, and a whopping ninth interception.

Understandably, Adams was seen tossing his helmet on the sideline. The Raiders, once seen as contenders, are now languishing at 3-5.

Raiders Refuse To Move Adams

Despite these frustrations, there’s been trade talk surrounding Adams ahead of the looming deadline. Multiple teams have reportedly shown interest in a deal. But hold the phone, the Raiders have reportedly said they won’t be moving him.

Adams landed a significant five-year, $140-million deal after his trade from the Green Bay Packers last offseason. That season, he was a force to be reckoned with, teaming up with his former college buddy, Derek Carr. They made beautiful music together, and Adams hauled in 100 catches for a whopping 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns.  This year is a different story as Garoppalo has struggled to stay healthy and can’t get Adams the ball even when he is. So far Adams only has 47 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns. It’s tough to watch such a talented star be wasted.

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown

NFL Week 9 Power Rankings: Philadelphia Stands Alone

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3min
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
NFL Week 9: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
bryce young shakes hand with old friend cj stroud (1)
Panthers Notebook: Bryce Young Relishes 1st Win; Locker Room Braces For NFL Trade Deadline; LT Ikem Ekwonu Fighting Slump
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88)
PFF Week 8 Player Grades And Team of the Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon speaks at the podium.
Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon Changes Course On Week 9 Starting Quarterback
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers
Raiders vs. Lions Same Game Parlay: +475 SGP For Monday Night Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
08_1017200030_08_48asVIKE103023
5 Starting QBs Were Injured On Sunday. Who Will Replace Them?
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top