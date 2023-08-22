Despite holding out for a new contract, the Las Vegas Raiders are confident they will have their star running back, Josh Jacobs, heading into the regular season. Ever since he was slapped with the franchise tag in March, last year’s leading rusher has refused to participate in any team activities. However, Jacobs is now expected to return and play on the $10.1 million deal or a modified one-year salary according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This is good news for Raiders fans considering Jacobs is the heart and soul of their offensive unit.

Las Vegas Raiders Expect Josh Jacobs to Report to Team Before Week One

Josh Jacobs’ Impact

As alluded to already, Josh Jacobs was last year’s leading rusher. As a result, his importance to Las Vegas is amplified. Last year, he rushed for 1,653 yards on 340 rushing attempts to go along with 12 touchdowns. Jacobs was also a fantasy football darling as he tallied 275.3 total points in that regard. With the Raiders bringing in Jimmy Garoppolo as their quarterback, expect a heavy workload for the former Alabama running back. Jacobs can also be effective in the passing game.

While he may not have Austin Ekeler-like ability, he is still speedy enough to turn screen plays into long-yardage. Last season, Jacobs caught 53 passes for 400 receiving yards. With this in mind, the possibility of Jacobs returning for the regular season opener drastically improves the Raiders’ odds.

What He Could Accomplish if He Does Report to the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to be a run-heavy squad this season since they parted ways with Derek Carr. As a result, Josh Jacobs could have an even bigger impact than he did last year. Las Vegas does have Davante Adams at wide receiver. However, some would argue the jury is still out on Garoppolo being a reliable quarterback. Expect Josh Jacobs to have another huge year, especially since he was already Las Vegas’ biggest threat on the offensive side last year.

Another rushing title could very well be in the cards for the 5-foot-10 half back and if last year is any indication, some new records could also be set. The Raiders will have a new-look offense this year, but Josh Jacobs will still be a threat opposing defenses will have to deal with all season long.

