Featured

Raiders Expect Josh Jacobs to Report to Team Before Week One

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders

Despite holding out for a new contract, the Las Vegas Raiders are confident they will have their star running back, Josh Jacobs, heading into the regular season. Ever since he was slapped with the franchise tag in March, last year’s leading rusher has refused to participate in any team activities. However, Jacobs is now expected to return and play on the $10.1 million deal or a modified one-year salary according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This is good news for Raiders fans considering Jacobs is the heart and soul of their offensive unit.

Las Vegas Raiders Expect Josh Jacobs to Report to Team Before Week One

Josh Jacobs’ Impact

As alluded to already, Josh Jacobs was last year’s leading rusher. As a result, his importance to Las Vegas is amplified. Last year, he rushed for 1,653 yards on 340 rushing attempts to go along with 12 touchdowns. Jacobs was also a fantasy football darling as he tallied 275.3 total points in that regard. With the Raiders bringing in Jimmy Garoppolo as their quarterback, expect a heavy workload for the former Alabama running back. Jacobs can also be effective in the passing game.

While he may not have Austin Ekeler-like ability, he is still speedy enough to turn screen plays into long-yardage. Last season, Jacobs caught 53 passes for 400 receiving yards. With this in mind, the possibility of Jacobs returning for the regular season opener drastically improves the Raiders’ odds.

What He Could Accomplish if He Does Report to the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to be a run-heavy squad this season since they parted ways with Derek Carr. As a result, Josh Jacobs could have an even bigger impact than he did last year. Las Vegas does have Davante Adams at wide receiver. However, some would argue the jury is still out on Garoppolo being a reliable quarterback. Expect Josh Jacobs to have another huge year, especially since he was already Las Vegas’ biggest threat on the offensive side last year.

Another rushing title could very well be in the cards for the 5-foot-10 half back and if last year is any indication, some new records could also be set. The Raiders will have a new-look offense this year, but Josh Jacobs will still be a threat opposing defenses will have to deal with all season long.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]

 

Topics  
Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Raiders
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings

Fantasy Football 2023: Top Wide Receivers

Author image Mathew Huff  •  18h
Featured
WATCH- Aidan Hutchinson Has Lions Singing Billie Jean
Aidan Hutchinson Happy With Detroit Lions
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 19 2023
Featured
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Four Fantasy Football Sleepers for 2023
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 15 2023
Featured
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart walks.
Josh Hart and New York Knicks Agree to Four-Year, $81 Million Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 9 2023
Featured
NFL: NFC Wild Card-Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
Vikings Non-Committal to Kirk Cousins Beyond 2023
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 9 2023
Featured
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics
Raptors and Pascal Siakam Have Not Discussed Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 8 2023
Featured
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Eagles Bolster Linebacking Depth With Two Key Signings
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top