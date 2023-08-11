Raiders’ Davante Adams Suffers Possible Leg Injury

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a possible leg injury on Friday during a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

Davante Adams Suffers Possible Injury After Hit

It was a scary scene when #Raiders WR Davante Adams went down at practice Friday with an apparent injury to his right leg, but it's considered minor. Our headline @TheAthletic: https://t.co/2P2NpXB0Wd — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 11, 2023

During 11-on-11 drills, Adams was hit over the middle of the field by 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward, according to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed.

Adams stayed down for a few moments before being helped off the field.

After practice, Josh McDaniels spoke to reporters about the extent of the injury. From his comments, McDaniels is not worried about the severity of the injury.

“I don’t think it was crazy serious,” McDaniels said. “It was just kind of a bang-bang play. Totally clean, on both sides.”

Davante Adams Remains One Of The NFLs Best Receivers

If Adams were to miss any time, it would be a significant loss for the Raiders, especially with a new play caller at the helm in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Adams has been a top-five receiver since 2016, with 10+ touchdowns in six of the last seven seasons.

In Adams’ first season with the Raiders, Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns.

The Raiders open the season in Denver against Russell Wilson in the Broncos on September 10.

