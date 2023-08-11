NFL News and Rumors

Raiders’ Davante Adams Suffers Possible Leg Injury

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a possible leg injury on Friday during a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

Davante Adams Suffers Possible Injury After Hit

During 11-on-11 drills, Adams was hit over the middle of the field by 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward, according to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed.

Adams stayed down for a few moments before being helped off the field.

After practice, Josh McDaniels spoke to reporters about the extent of the injury. From his comments, McDaniels is not worried about the severity of the injury.

“I don’t think it was crazy serious,” McDaniels said. “It was just kind of a bang-bang play. Totally clean, on both sides.”

Davante Adams Remains One Of The NFLs Best Receivers

If Adams were to miss any time, it would be a significant loss for the Raiders, especially with a new play caller at the helm in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Adams has been a top-five receiver since 2016, with 10+ touchdowns in six of the last seven seasons.

In Adams’ first season with the Raiders, Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns.

The Raiders open the season in Denver against Russell Wilson in the Broncos on September 10.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Raiders
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Chiefs players stand on the stage and celebrate.

BetOnline Sportsbook Offers $1,000 in Free Bets With 100% Bonus for 2023 NFL Season

Author image David Evans  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Winning Team Head Coach and MVP Press Conference
Everygame Sportsbook Offers $1,000 Bonus to Kick Off 2023 NFL Season
Author image David Evans  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Philip Rivers
Kyle Shanahan Says 49ers Would Have Signed Philip Rivers If They Made Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
2023 NFL Betting Promo Codes: Your Guide to Top US Sportsbooks, Free Bets & Bonuses
Author image David Evans  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
jimmy-garoppolo-raiders-GettyImages-1474208204
Jimmy Garoppolo Reunited With His Former 49ers Teammates At Raiders-49ers Joint Practice
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert
NFL Statistics: Single-Season And Single-Game Rookie Records
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL+ Announces Addition of NFL Network and Redzone To Live Streaming Service
NFL+ Announces Addition of NFL Network and Redzone To Live Streaming Service
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top