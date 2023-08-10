NFL News and Rumors

Jimmy Garoppolo Reunited With His Former 49ers Teammates At Raiders-49ers Joint Practice

Wendi Oliveros
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
jimmy-garoppolo-raiders-GettyImages-1474208204

The Las Vegas Raiders had joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

That means Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a chance to reunite with some familiar faces including Brock Purdy.

Both had health issues last year so it is great to see they are healthy.

@49ers Reunited 🤝 #49ers #NFL #practice ♬ original sound – San Francisco 49ers

Purdy calls him “Old Jim” in the video which is especially funny since Garoppolo is 31, just eight years older than Purdy.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Praised Jimmy G

Though Shanahan made it abundantly clear at the end of the 2022 season that he saw no scenario where Jimmy G would return and play for the 49ers, he heaped plenty of praise on him today.

He called Garoppolo the best quarterback the 49ers had since Steve Young.

Shanahan said:

“Jimmy was unbelievable here. I think he was the best quarterback here in about 20 years since Steve Young. Every time he played and stayed healthy, we were either in the Super Bowl or NFC Championship Game.”

That is high praise because there have been some memorable 49ers quarterbacks who played since Young’s tenure including Jeff Garcia, Alex Smith, and Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick also led the 49ers to a Super Bowl.

