Rams To Sign Veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) leaves the field

The Los Angeles Rams have found their new backup quarterback. The Rams are signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year deal, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Peter Schrager reported on Friday.

Rams To Sign Veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo finds a new home in Los Angeles after spending the 2023 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Garoppolo will be the backup for Matthew Stafford.

During the 2023 offseason, Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with the Raiders. Garoppolo was brought in to start at quarterback and reunite with head coach Josh McDaniels.

Garoppolo went 3-3 in six starts with 1,205 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. After McDaniels was fired in late October, rookie Aidan O’Connell replaced Garoppolo as the starter.

Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season due to violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy.

Rams Sign Another Veteran Backup QB

Garoppolo becomes the latest experienced backup to sign with the Rams.

In 2022, the Rams took a chance on Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 pick played well enough to earn a second chance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. Mayfield led the Bucs to the Divisional Round of last season’s playoffs, leading to a lucrative contract extension this offseason.

In 2023, the Rams signed Carson Wentz to be the backup.

In 2024, Sean McVay brings in a strong veteran presence in Garoppolo, who can win a few games if Stafford gets hurt.

Topics  
NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors Rams
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

