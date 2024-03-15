The Los Angeles Rams have found their new backup quarterback. The Rams are signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year deal, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Peter Schrager reported on Friday.

Rams To Sign Veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Sources to me and @PSchrags: The #Rams have agreed to terms with QB Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal. Following a year with the #Raiders, Garoppolo is set to join Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay in L.A.

Garoppolo finds a new home in Los Angeles after spending the 2023 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Garoppolo will be the backup for Matthew Stafford.

During the 2023 offseason, Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with the Raiders. Garoppolo was brought in to start at quarterback and reunite with head coach Josh McDaniels.

Garoppolo went 3-3 in six starts with 1,205 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. After McDaniels was fired in late October, rookie Aidan O’Connell replaced Garoppolo as the starter.

Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season due to violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy.

Rams Sign Another Veteran Backup QB

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended two games for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, league sources told ESPN. The policy violation is related to him using a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption, per sources.

Garoppolo becomes the latest experienced backup to sign with the Rams.

In 2022, the Rams took a chance on Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 pick played well enough to earn a second chance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. Mayfield led the Bucs to the Divisional Round of last season’s playoffs, leading to a lucrative contract extension this offseason.

In 2023, the Rams signed Carson Wentz to be the backup.

In 2024, Sean McVay brings in a strong veteran presence in Garoppolo, who can win a few games if Stafford gets hurt.