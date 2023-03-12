Rams Trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams and the Miami Dolphins are the latest teams to make a splash in this year’s NFL Free Agency. The Rams are reportedly sending their All-Pro corner, Jalen Ramsey, to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end, Hunter Long. This may signal that a rebuild is coming for the Los Angeles Rams while the Miami Dolphins are looking to upgrade their defensive unit, the one aspect they needed the most help with last year. With this in mind, the Dolphins may have just became the favorite as of right now to win the AFC East.

How Jalen Ramsey will Benefit the Dolphins’ Defense

Last year, the Miami Dolphins finished with the 24th ranked total defense. While they have a few talented individuals, they just could not come together as a cohesive unit on this front. Now, the Dolphins will feature a star corner duo of Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard. Opposing teams will now have to think twice before throwing against this Miami secondary. Miami’s offense ranked 11th, even with all the injury woes to quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. One can only imagine how much better they would have been had Tua not missed so much time. Their offensive unit should be just as deadly, if not better, than last year, so this deal was a homerun for them Especially when you consider how little they had to give up for the three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion.

What’s Next for Los Angeles?

The Rams could be going into a rebuild just two seasons after winning the Super Bowl. They are already reportedly shopping quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and also released veteran, Bobby Wagner. Stafford missed much of the year with a neck injury and has one of the heftier quarterback contracts in the whole league. The organization went all in during their Super Bowl campaign and it did pay off that year. However, it seems as if all the money they spent is starting to come back to bite them, especially after they shipped off Jalen Ramsey for so little in return. Still, if we have learned anything from the Rams over the years, it is to not underestimate the young head coach, Sean McVay.

