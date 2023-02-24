NFL News and Rumors

NFL Offseason 2023: Rams Release Bobby Wagner After 1 Season; Teams Make Moves

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
bobby wagner relesed by rams (1)

Bobby Wagner’s NFL homecoming with the Los Angeles Rams lasted just one season. 

The Rams, who signed Wagner to a five-year, $50 million contract last offseason, released the 11-year linebacker Thursday.  

ESPN reported the sides mutually agreed to the split. 

A star during the Seattle Seahawks’ “Legion of Doom” era, Wagner earned eight Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl ring during a 10-year run with the franchise that drafted him in the second round in 2012. 

Wagner’s play barely slipped last season. He played 99.17 percent of the Rams’ defensive snaps, collecting 140 tackles and a career-best six sacks. He was named second-team All-Pro. 

But the Rams finished last season 5-12, the NFL’s worst mark for defending Super Bowl champs and apparently intend to infuse the lineup with younger, cheaper players. 

The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and the Seahawks are among the teams who could vie for Wagner’s services next season, according to BleacherReport.com.

Around the NFL

Tight end Parker Hesse re-signed with the Atlanta Falcons. … The Arizona Cardinals hired Sam Siefkes as linebackers coach. … The Carolina Panthers hired John Lilly to coach tight ends. … Cleveland Browns special teams coach Bubba Ventrone earned a promotion to assistant head coach/special teams coordinator. … The Detroit Lions signed cornerback Mac McCain. … The Indiana Colts signed wide receiver Malik Turner. … Nick Holz was named the Jacksonville Jaguars’ new pass game coordinator.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Rams
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
bobby wagner relesed by rams (1)

NFL Offseason 2023: Rams Release Bobby Wagner After 1 Season; Teams Make Moves

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
NFL Fans Rank 3 Most Likely Teams Aaron Rodgers Plays For In 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
3 NFL QBs Featured In Upcoming Netflix “Quarterback” Docuseries
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Gets MVP Milk Bottle
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
NFL News and Rumors
rsz_brock-purdy-1
San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s Elbow Surgery Is Postponed
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Former NFL Running Back Peyton Hillis Is In ICU Following Swimming Accident
Peyton Hillis Thanks Fans For Prayers After January Swimming Accident
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 21 2023
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Saquon Barkley Next Team Odds: Bears, Bills Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top