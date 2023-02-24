Bobby Wagner’s NFL homecoming with the Los Angeles Rams lasted just one season.

The Rams, who signed Wagner to a five-year, $50 million contract last offseason, released the 11-year linebacker Thursday.

ESPN reported the sides mutually agreed to the split.

A star during the Seattle Seahawks’ “Legion of Doom” era, Wagner earned eight Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl ring during a 10-year run with the franchise that drafted him in the second round in 2012.

Wagner’s play barely slipped last season. He played 99.17 percent of the Rams’ defensive snaps, collecting 140 tackles and a career-best six sacks. He was named second-team All-Pro.

But the Rams finished last season 5-12, the NFL’s worst mark for defending Super Bowl champs and apparently intend to infuse the lineup with younger, cheaper players.

The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and the Seahawks are among the teams who could vie for Wagner’s services next season, according to BleacherReport.com.

Around the NFL

Tight end Parker Hesse re-signed with the Atlanta Falcons. … The Arizona Cardinals hired Sam Siefkes as linebackers coach. … The Carolina Panthers hired John Lilly to coach tight ends. … Cleveland Browns special teams coach Bubba Ventrone earned a promotion to assistant head coach/special teams coordinator. … The Detroit Lions signed cornerback Mac McCain. … The Indiana Colts signed wide receiver Malik Turner. … Nick Holz was named the Jacksonville Jaguars’ new pass game coordinator.