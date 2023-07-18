Rams Wanted to Restructure Matthew Stafford’s Contract

It already seems like an eternity ago when Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl. In reality, we are only two seasons removed from that happening. Last season was rough for the Rams and Stafford to say the least. They finished with a 5-12 record and had one of the worst seasons ever following a Super Bowl victory. It did not help that they were mired with key injuries to star players, one of which being Matthew Stafford. It is now being reported that the team wanted to restructure his deal, an overture that the veteran rejected.

Los Angeles Rams Wanted to Redo Matthew Stafford’s Contract

Rams Could be Frustrated

With Matthew Stafford refusing to redo his contract, the Los Angeles Rams could be a little frustrated. Stafford inked a four year, $160 million extension in 2022. This also included $63 million at the time of signing with $57 million becoming guaranteed later on in March of this year. Los Angeles has certainly been cash strapped since last year, so it makes sense why they would want to potentially re-structure some contracts. Colin Cowherd also had this to say about the situation:

“I was told by a source I trust that they wanted to re-do his contract,” Colin Cowherd said, via USA Today. “He wasn’t interested. It limits what they can do and they were frustrated with him.”

The Rams will be looking to bounce back this season, but can they still get the job with Matthew Stafford leading the way at quarterback?

Does Matthew Stafford Still Have Something Left?

Using last year to judge Stafford is not exactly fair. It was the first time in his career where he missed significant time. This is impressive considering he spent the majority of his career with the Detroit Lions and was one of the most hit quarterbacks in the league. Remember, this is a quarterback who possesses a career quarterback rating of 90.9. Not to mention, he also threw for almost 5,000 yards and 41 touchdowns the year he and the Rams did win the Super Bowl. Sure, age may be catching up with Stafford a bit. However, the man is still at least a top-10 quarterback in the NFL when healthy and the Los Angeles Rams must remember this going into next season.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]