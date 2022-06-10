Rangers Blow Game 5 At Home, Lightning Take 3-2 Lead

The New York Rangers had a golden opportunity on Thursday night to take a commanding 3-2 lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning but were unable to do so.

After having a 2-0 series lead, the Rangers have now managed to lose the last three games and find themselves in an extremely difficult position. This is not too surprising from the Tampa Bay Lightning considering all of the postseason experience and success that this team does have.

If you want to make some money on the Stanley Cup Playoffs, look out for our picks. Check them out here.

Will The Lightning Beat The Rangers In 6?

With this one going back to Tampa Bay for game 6, there is certainly a possibility that the Lightning are going to win this series on Saturday. They have been one of the best teams at home throughout the playoffs this year and if they can continue playing great hockey at home, the Rangers’ season might be ending.

On the flip side of that, the New York Rangers have now lost three games in a row and it would be unlikely if they end up losing four in a row. There are a few different ways that we can look at this series, but the Tampa Bay Lightning are realistically in the driver’s seat right now.

Rangers vs Lightning Odds to Win the Series

The current series odds now see the Tampa Bay Lightning coming in as a huge favorite to win this series. If you do have a few extra dollars laying around, it might not be a bad time to put some money on at the Rangers. If New York can win game 6, they have a legitimate chance of winning game 7 on their home ice.

Below are the odds to win the series for the Rangers vs Lightning from BetOnline, one of the top NHL betting sites.

NHL Playoff Odds Lightning Rangers BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series -550 +400

When Is Game 6 Between The Rangers and Lightning?

Game 6 between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning will take place on Saturday, June 11. This one is going to be played at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay at 8 p.m. EST.