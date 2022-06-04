Rangers Stun Lightning In Game 2, Take 2-0 Series Lead

What the New York Rangers have been able to do on their home ice is simply incredible. They were able to come away with two tough wins against a legit Tampa Bay Lightning team as they ended up winning game 2, 3-2.

It’s not going to be an easy task for New York to head into Tampa Bay and take care of business, but the Rangers have proven that they can win on their opponent’s home ice and it’s certainly a possibility.

Will The Rangers Beat The Lightning?

Although the New York Rangers do currently have a 2-0 series lead, it would make sense if the Tampa Bay Lightning do fight back and possibly even win both games on their home ice. This team has way too much postseason experience and for some odd reason, people keep doubting them. They haven’t looked good throughout these first two games, but that should change in game 3.

With the way that Tampa Bay was able to play throughout the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, this series is far from over.

Rangers vs Lightning Odds to Win the Series

The current series odds are going to see the New York Rangers now coming in as a somewhat heavy favorite. Even with the Rangers having a 2-0 series lead, it could be a good time to throw some money on the Tampa Bay Lightning. This team has proven that they can come back from any series deficit and the Rangers do have a tendency of not playing their best hockey at times.

Below are the odds to win the series for the Rangers vs Lightning from BetOnline, one of the top NHL betting sites.

NHL Playoff Odds Rangers Lightning BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series -260 +210

When Is Game 3 Between The Rangers and Lightning?

Game 3 between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning is going to be taking place on Sunday, June 5th. This game is going to be played at 3 EST and will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay.