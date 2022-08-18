Rangers increase baseball duties for Chris Young

The Texas Rangers were in the process of cleaning house this week. Just two days after they fired Manager Chris Woodward of Covina, California on August 15, the team fired President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels of Queens, New York. With the firing of Daniels, the Rangers increased the baseball duties for General Manager Chris Young of Dallas, Texas. Young will now have the final say of all of the Texas Rangers’ baseball operations department.

Initial hiring by the Rangers

Young was first hired by the Texas Rangers as their general manager on December 4, 2020. He took over from Daniels, who previously held both roles as president of baseball operations and general manager.

In Young’s first season as a Major League Baseball general manager, the Rangers struggled mightily. They had a record of 60 wins and 102 losses. The only teams with worse records in Major League Baseball in 2021 were the Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles, who were each at 52 wins and 110 losses.

Work for Major League Baseball

After retiring from Major League Baseball in 2018, Young worked as vice-president of on-field operations, initiatives and strategy for the Major League Baseball head office. In 2020, with the retirement of Joe Torre, Young became the senior vice-president of MLB. In this role he was in charge of disciplinary action, the person responsible in determining fines and suspensions, and the person responsible for on-field operations and umpiring departments.

MLB Pitcher

Young played 13 seasons in Major League Baseball with the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals from 2004 to 2017. He did not make the Washington Nationals organization in 2013, even though he signed a minor-league deal and was invited to training camp on February 21, 2013.

In 271 games pitched, Young had a record of 79 wins and 67 losses. He had an earned run average of 3.95. In 1297 2/3 innings pitched, Young gave up 1130 hits, 570 earned runs, 502 walks, to go along with 1062 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.26.

All-Star with the San Diego Padres

In 2007, Young was a Major League Baseball All-Star while with the San Diego Padres. This was the only time in his career he was an All-Star. He posted a record of nine wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 3.12, and a WHIP of 1.10. In 30 games pitched and 173 innings pitched, Young gave up 118 hits, 60 earned runs, 10 home runs and 72 walks, to go along with 167 strikeouts.

Low Hits Allowed Total Per Nine Innings

In back-to-back seasons, Young gave up the lowest hits allowed per nine innings in Major League Baseball. He only gave up 6.7 hits per nine innings in 2006, and only gave up 6.1 hits per nine innings in 2007.

Firing of Jon Daniels

When the Rangers hired Jon Daniels as their general manager on October 4, 2005, he became the youngest general manager in Major League Baseball history at age 28 years and 41 days. Ironically, Daniels traded Young from the Rangers to the San Diego Padres on January 6, 2006. The fact that the Padres also received first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, Daniels was highly criticized for the deal.