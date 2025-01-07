MLB News and Rumors

Rangers sign relief pitcher Chris Martin

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24210169_168396541_lowres-2

The Texas Rangers have signed relief pitcher Chris Martin of Arlington, Texas according to Robert Murray of Fansided. The terms of the deal are for one year and worth $5 million.

Eighth Major League Baseball team

The Rangers are Martin’s eighth Major League Baseball franchise. He has previously pitched for the Colorado Rockies (2014), the New York Yankees (2015), Texas Rangers (2018 and 2019), Atlanta Braves (2019 to 2021), Chicago Cubs (2022), Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), and Boston Red Sox (2023 and 2024). In addition to his nine seasons of Major League Baseball, Martin pitched two professional baseball seasons in Japan for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in 2016 and 2017.

2024 with the Red Sox

Martin pitched 45 games and had a record of three wins and one loss with an earned run average 3.45. During 44 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 47 hits, 17 earned runs, five home runs, and three walks. Martin also had 50 strikeouts, two saves, 15 holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.13.

Martin’s first save of the season came on August 21 in a 4-1 Red Sox win over the Houston Astros. He pitched one inning and gave up one hit to go along with one strikeout. Martin’s second save came in a 7-5 Red Sox win over the Detroit Tigers on August 30. Martin also beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-6 on April 5, the Washington Nationals 4-2 on May 11, and the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on September 24.

World Series Champion

Martin was a member of the Atlanta Braves franchise that won the 2021 World Series. The Braves defeated the Houston Astros in six games. In five postseason games in 2021, Martin had an earned run average of 2.08. During four and a third innings pitched, he gave up four hits, one earned run, and one home run, to go along with three strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.50. The MLB player to hit a home run off of Martin in the 2021 postseason was Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Chris Taylor of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Rangers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24210169_168396541_lowres-2

Rangers sign relief pitcher Chris Martin

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers trade second baseman Gavin Lux to Reds
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros
Orioles sign starting pitcher Charlie Morton
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 4 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks
Phillies trade lefthanded pitcher Tyler Gilbert to White Sox
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 2 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_11268015_168396541_lowres-2
Former Rangers infielder Lenny Randle dies at age 75
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 31 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Guardians Rings the Bell for Josh Bell
Nationals bring back first baseman Josh Bell
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 31 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_13035304_168396541_lowres-2
Former Tigers All-Star outfielder Charlie Maxwell dies at age 97
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 29 2024
More News
Arrow to top