Rangers sign relief pitcher Chris Martin

The Texas Rangers have signed relief pitcher Chris Martin of Arlington, Texas according to Robert Murray of Fansided. The terms of the deal are for one year and worth $5 million.

Eighth Major League Baseball team

The Rangers are Martin’s eighth Major League Baseball franchise. He has previously pitched for the Colorado Rockies (2014), the New York Yankees (2015), Texas Rangers (2018 and 2019), Atlanta Braves (2019 to 2021), Chicago Cubs (2022), Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), and Boston Red Sox (2023 and 2024). In addition to his nine seasons of Major League Baseball, Martin pitched two professional baseball seasons in Japan for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in 2016 and 2017.

2024 with the Red Sox

Martin pitched 45 games and had a record of three wins and one loss with an earned run average 3.45. During 44 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 47 hits, 17 earned runs, five home runs, and three walks. Martin also had 50 strikeouts, two saves, 15 holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.13.

Martin’s first save of the season came on August 21 in a 4-1 Red Sox win over the Houston Astros. He pitched one inning and gave up one hit to go along with one strikeout. Martin’s second save came in a 7-5 Red Sox win over the Detroit Tigers on August 30. Martin also beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-6 on April 5, the Washington Nationals 4-2 on May 11, and the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on September 24.

World Series Champion

Martin was a member of the Atlanta Braves franchise that won the 2021 World Series. The Braves defeated the Houston Astros in six games. In five postseason games in 2021, Martin had an earned run average of 2.08. During four and a third innings pitched, he gave up four hits, one earned run, and one home run, to go along with three strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.50. The MLB player to hit a home run off of Martin in the 2021 postseason was Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Chris Taylor of Virginia Beach, Virginia.