Rangers sign starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen

Jeremy Freeborn
The Texas Rangers have signed starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen of Anaheim, California. The terms of the contract are one year and $4.5 million according to Rogers Sportsnet. Lorenzen is joining his fifth Major League Baseball team. He was previously with the Cincinnati Reds from 2015 to 2021, the Los Angeles Angels in 2022, and shared the 2023 Major League Baseball season with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.

2023 MLB Statistics

Lorenzen was an All-Star for the first time in his career. In 29 games, he had a record of nine wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 4.18. During 153 innings pitched, Lorenzen gave up 138 hits, 71 earned runs, 20 home runs and 47 walks, to go along with 111 strikeouts, one complete game, one shutout, and one save, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.21.

Lorenzen’s No Hitter

Lorenzen threw a no-hitter for the Phillies on August 9 in a 7-0 Phillies win over the Washington Nationals. He threw 124 pitches and had 76 strikes. Lorentzen had five strikeouts and gave up four walks. In all, there were four no-hitters in 2023. Domingo German of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic accomplished the feat in an 11-0 New York Yankees win over the Oakland Athletics on June 28, 2023, three Detroit Tigers combined for a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on July 8, and Framber Valdez of Palenque, Dominican Republic had a no-hitter in a 2-0 Houston Astros win over the Cleveland Guardians on August 1.

Lorenzen’s Save

Lorenzen’s save came on September 24 in a 5-2 Phillies win over the New York Mets. Lorenzen threw to three batters, and had one strikeout and two ground ball outs. Lorenzen is not used as much as a reliever anymore, however he did have 273 appearances as a reliever earlier on his career. Lorenzen moved to the starting role with the Angels in 2022, after having an earned run average of 5.59 with the Reds in 2021.

MLB News and Rumors Rangers
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
