The Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers came to terms with starting pitchers on Thursday to multi-million contracts. The Rangers signed Tyler Mahle of Newport Beach, California to a two-year contract worth $22 million. The Tigers signed Jack Flaherty of Burbank, California to a one-year contract worth $14 million.

Mahle is joining his third Major League Baseball franchise. He was previously with the Cincinnati Reds from 2017 to 2022 and the Minnesota Twins in 2023. Flaherty is also joining his third MLB franchise. He was previously with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2017 to 2023, and the Baltimore Orioles in 2023.

2023 Mahle’s MLB Statistics

In 2023. Mahle had a record of one win and two losses with an earned run average of 3.16 in five games. He pitched 25 2/3 innings, and gave up 22 hits, nine earned runs, five home runs and five walks, to go along with 28 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.05.

Mahle’s lone win for the Twins in 2023 came on April 3. He pitched five innings, and only gave up one earned run and and five hits, to go along with seven strikeouts and one walk in an 11-1 Twins win over the Miami Marlins.

Tommy John Surgery for Mahle

The reason why Mahle only pitched five innings is because he had Tommy John Surgery this past season. His late game pitching for the Twins came on April 27. Mahle is expected to join the Rangers at some point in the 2024 Major League Baseball season.

Flaherty’s 2023 MLB season

Flaherty had a record of eight wins and nine losses with the Cardinals and Orioles in 2023 with an earned run average of 4.99. In 144 1/3 innings pitched, he had one hold and 148 strikeouts, and gave up 162 hits, 80 earned runs, 17 home runs, and 66 walks to go along with a WHIP of 1.58. Flaherty’s hold came in a 5-2 Orioles win over the Boston Red Sox on September 30.