Raptors and Pascal Siakam Have Not Discussed Extension

Pascal Siakam has been one of few stars constantly mentioned in trade rumors this offseason. A trade is certainly inevitable at this point considering the Raptors and the former Most Improved Player of the Year have reportedly not even discussed a contract extension. While it is understandable for Toronto to want Siakam to extend, they are at a crossroads with the power forward. Teams such as the Atlanta Hawks still remain interested in his services.

Toronto Raptors and Pascal Siakam Still at a Stalemate

The State of the Toronto Raptors

While the Toronto Raptors came close to the playoffs last season, they are still in the proverbial NBA “no man’s land.” A spot where they are not quite good enough to be a playoff contender, but not terrible enough to qualify for a lottery pick in the NBA Draft. Toronto does possess some great young talent to build around for the future. Scottie Barnes is a former Rookie of the Year and players such as Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa have shown flashes at their young stages of their careers. However, the Raptors may not be able to retain their All-Star power forward, which may result in a blockbuster trade.

Pascal Siakam’s Career Numbers

It is easy to see why the Raptors want to keep Siakam. He has worked his way up in this league and has become one of the best power forwards in the game right now. For his career, Siakam has tallied averages of 17.0 points, 6.5 total rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. On top of this, the former champion has also averaged a career true shooting percentage of 56.7 percent. He also possesses a career box plus/minus total of +3.3 to couple with a player efficiency rating of 18.1.

Last season, Siakam posted totals of 24.2 points (a career-best), 5.8 assists, and 7.8 total rebounds per game. Not to mention, he also averaged an offensive rating of 118, his best total in this category since the 2019 campaign (120) which is when the Raptors won their first title in franchise history. It is easy to see why the Raptors want to keep Pascal Siakam as they continue to rebuild for the future. However, a trade is seeming more and more likely since he seems intent to test free agency once his contract expires. A fact any team that trades for him will have to bear in mind if they take a chance on the two-time All-Star.

