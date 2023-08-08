Featured

Raptors and Pascal Siakam Have Not Discussed Extension

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics

Pascal Siakam has been one of few stars constantly mentioned in trade rumors this offseason. A trade is certainly inevitable at this point considering the Raptors and the former Most Improved Player of the Year have reportedly not even discussed a contract extension. While it is understandable for Toronto to want Siakam to extend, they are at a crossroads with the power forward. Teams such as the Atlanta Hawks still remain interested in his services.

Toronto Raptors and Pascal Siakam Still at a Stalemate

The State of the Toronto Raptors

While the Toronto Raptors came close to the playoffs last season, they are still in the proverbial NBA “no man’s land.” A spot where they are not quite good enough to be a playoff contender, but not terrible enough to qualify for a lottery pick in the NBA Draft. Toronto does possess some great young talent to build around for the future. Scottie Barnes is a former Rookie of the Year and players such as Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa have shown flashes at their young stages of their careers. However, the Raptors may not be able to retain their All-Star power forward, which may result in a blockbuster trade.

Pascal Siakam’s Career Numbers

It is easy to see why the Raptors want to keep Siakam. He has worked his way up in this league and has become one of the best power forwards in the game right now. For his career, Siakam has tallied averages of 17.0 points, 6.5 total rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. On top of this, the former champion has also averaged a career true shooting percentage of 56.7 percent. He also possesses a career box plus/minus total of +3.3 to couple with a player efficiency rating of 18.1.

Last season, Siakam posted totals of 24.2 points (a career-best), 5.8 assists, and 7.8 total rebounds per game. Not to mention, he also averaged an offensive rating of 118, his best total in this category since the 2019 campaign (120) which is when the Raptors won their first title in franchise history. It is easy to see why the Raptors want to keep Pascal Siakam as they continue to rebuild for the future. However, a trade is seeming more and more likely since he seems intent to test free agency once his contract expires. A fact any team that trades for him will have to bear in mind if they take a chance on the two-time All-Star.

NBA Betting Content You May Like

Topics  
Featured NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News Raptors
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Eagles Bolster Linebacking Depth With Two Key Signings

Author image Mathew Huff  •  21h
Featured
justinhouston
Panthers Sign Justin Houston to One-Year Deal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 7 2023
Featured
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Updated Dalvin Cook Next Team Odds: Patriots Climbing Up The List
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 3 2023
Featured
minnesota Sports Betting super bowl
Cooper Kupp Exits Practice With Apparent Injury
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 2 2023
Featured
Anaheim Ducks v Boston Bruins
NHL Offseason: Bruins’ legend Patrice Bergeron Hangs ‘Em Up After 19 Seasons
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 25 2023
Featured
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley
NFL Offseason: Dolphins Reportedly Tried Trading For Saquon Barkley Amidst Holdout
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 25 2023
Featured
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams
Rams Wanted to Restructure Matthew Stafford’s Contract
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top