Atlanta Hawks Trade John Collins To Utah Jazz

Dan Girolamo
The Atlanta Hawks are trading starting forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The trade can not be official until July 6.

After appearing in trade talks for multiple years, Collins finally gets dealt to another team.

By trading Collins to Utah, the Hawks now have the largest trade exception in the NBA at $25.3 million, meaning they can potentially take on another player’s contract.

Collins signed a five-year, $125 million on August 6, 2021. He is owed $78 million over the next three seasons.

With Collins off the roster, the Hawks move below the $165 million luxury tax threshold for the 2023-24 season. However, Wojnarowski reports that Hawks general manager Landry Fields has been given the OK to move into the luxury tax “should it be necessary to improve the roster.”

Jazz Gain A Promising Young Player

For Utah, they acquire a promising young player in Collins at quite a bargain.

Collins’s scoring was down in 2022-2023 with 13.1 points, but the 6’9″ forward is a career 15.8 points-per-game scorer.

Collins joins a frontcourt that includes NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen, who won Most Improved this past season, and NBA All-Rookie First-Team member Walker Kessler.

Expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, the Jazz exceeded expectations in 2022-2023 under first-year head coach Will Hardy. The Jazz won 37 games, remaining in Play-In contention for most of the season.

Dan Girolamo

