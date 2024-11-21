Ravens and Chargers play in best game of Week 12

In the best game of Week 12 of the National Football League regular season, the Los Angeles Chargers are hosting the Baltimore Ravens at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. It is the only game on the entire schedule where both teams are above .500. It just so happens to be in prime time as the game will take place on Monday night.

Battle of Coaching Brothers

The top headline for the game is the fact that brothers will be on opposite sidelines. Jim Harbaugh coaches the Los Angeles Chargers and John Harbaugh coaches the Baltimore Ravens. Both brothers are from Toledo, Ohio. John is 62 years of age and Jim is 60 years of age.

Jim and John Harbaugh have coached against each other only twice before in their coaching careers according to Gilbert McGregor of the Sporting News. The previous two times Jim was coaching the San Francisco 49ers, while John was coaching the Ravens. The first time was on November 24, 2011 in a 16-6 Baltimore Ravens win. The second time came on February 3, 2013 in a 34-31 Ravens win in Super Bowl XLVII. It was the first time in Super Bowl history that brothers coached against each other.

What are the teams records?

The Chargers are in second place in the AFC West at seven wins and three losses. The Ravens are in second place in the AFC North at seven wins and four losses.

Who are the top players in the game?

The Ravens are led offensively by quarterback Lamar Jackson of Pompano Beach, Florida, wide receiver Zay Flowers of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and running back Derrick Henry of Yulee, Florida. Jackson is second in the NFL with 2876 passing yards, Henry leads the NFL with 1185 rushing yards, and Flowers is fifth in the NFL with 727 receiving yards. On defense, Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith of Montezuma, Georgia leads the NFL with 110 defensive tackles, and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey of Hoover, Alabama is third in the NFL with five interceptions.