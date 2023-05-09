MLB News and Rumors

Rays relief pitcher Garrett Cleavinger out for the season with torn ACL

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Garrett Cleavinger

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Garrett Cleavinger of Lawrence, Kansas is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament according to CBS Sports. He has been a significant part of the Rays bullpen to date.

How did the injury happen?

Cleavinger injured his knee on Sunday while colliding with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks during a 10th inning rundown. Hicks was out at home plate, and the Rays scored an unearned run in the bottom of the 10th inning to win the baseball game 8-7.

2023 MLB Regular Season

Cleavinger has pitched 15 games for the Rays in 2023, and had a record of one win and zero losses for an earned run average of 3.00. In 12 innings of work, Cleavinger gave up six hits, four earned runs, six walks and two home runs, to go along with 14 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.00. Cleavinger’s win came on April 22 in a 4-3 Rays win over the Chicago White Sox. Like the game against the Yankees on Sunday, Cleavinger had come into pitch the 10th inning for Tampa Bay.

Third MLB Team

Cleavinger joined the Rays during the 2022 MLB regular season. He was traded to the Rays from the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 1 for minor league outfielder German Tapia of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic. In addition to playing two seasons with the Dodgers, Cleavinger played one season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rays continue to stay hot

It has simply been an unbelievable start to the season for the Rays in 2023. They have a record of 29 wins and seven losses, and have a commanding six and a half game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. The Rays also have a four and a half game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the best overall record in Major League Baseball.

 

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Rays
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

