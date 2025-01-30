Rays sign shortstop Ha-Seong Kim

The Tampa Bay Rays have signed shortstop Ha-Seong Kim of Bucheon, South Korea. According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors on Wednesday, the terms of the contract are for two years and $29 million. Kim is set to make $13 million in 2025 and $16 million in 2026. There is an interesting part of the contract as Kim has an opt out clause after the first year.

Second Major League Baseball franchise

Kim is joining his second Major League Baseball team. He previously played the last four seasons with the San Diego Padres.

2024 MLB statistics

Kim batted .233 with 11 home runs and 47 runs batted in this past season. During 121 games, 403 at bats and 470 plate appearances, Kim scored 60 runs, and had 94 hits, 16 doubles, three triples, 22 stolen bases, 58 walks, 149 total bases, four sacrifice bunts, three sacrifice flies, and an on base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .370.

Golden Glove Award

Throughout Kim’s career he has been known for his versatility as he can play multiple defensive positions at an exceptional level. In 2023, Kim was recognized for his defense as he won the Golden Glove Award as a utility player. In the process, he was the first South Korean born player to win the Golden Glove Award. He played 106 games that season at second base, 32 games at third base and 20 games at second base. In 571 chances, Kim only made seven errors for an impressive fielding percentage of .988.

Kim is one of only three National League players all time to receive a gold glove award as a utility player according to Baseball Reference. The other two are Brendan Donovan of Wurzburg, Germany (played 39 games in the outfield, 38 games at second base, 31 games at third base, 16 games at first base and seven games at shortstop for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022), and Jared Triolo of Nashua, New Hampshire (played 61 games at third base and 47 games at second base with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024).