Rays succeeding with balanced power in their lineup

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: Game One-Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals

The Tampa Bay Rays have the second best record in the American League. With a record of 92 wins and 59 losses, they are two games back of the first place Baltimore Orioles. One of the reasons for the Rays’s success has been their balanced power. For the first time in franchise history, five Rays players reached 20 home runs in the same season. Second baseman Brandon Lowe of Suffolk, Virginia became the fifth player when he hit his 20th home run on Friday in a 7-1 Rays win over the Baltimore Orioles. It was the second time in Lowe’s career that he reached the 20 home run mark. He previously had 39 home runs in 2021.

Who are the other four Rays players with 20 home runs?

The other four Rays players with 20 home runs this season are third baseman Isaac Paredes of Sonora, Mexico, center fielder Jose Siri of Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic, left fielder Randy Arozarena of Havana, Cuba and first baseman Yandy Diaz of Villa Clara, Cuba. Paredes has a team-leading 29 home runs. Siri has 25 home runs, Arozarena has 22 home runs, Lowe has 21 home runs, and Diaz has 20 home runs.

Lowe’s 2023 MLB Statistics

Lowe is batting .231 with 21 home runs and 68 runs batted in. He has 57 runs scored, 86 hits, 15 doubles, one triple, seven stolen bases, 48 walks, 166 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .325, and a slugging percentage of .446. Lowe’s triple came in a 14-5 Rays win over the Chicago White Sox on April 27.

Remaining Schedule

The Rays have 11 games left in their schedule, but have already made the postseason thanks to their four game split against the Orioles on the weekend. They have six games left against the Toronto Blue Jays, three games left against the Los Angeles Angels, and two games left against the Boston Red Sox. The games against the Blue Jays will have the most significance because Toronto is in the wildcard hunt.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
