The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open this week for a share of a $9 million purse. The 2023 RBC Canadian Open winner will take home a cool $1.62 million payout. Learn more about the RBC Canadian Open 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.
One week before the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour heads to Toronto, Canada for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. It’s not a particularly strong field but stars like Rory McIlroy, Tyrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Shane Lowry will be competing at the event.
Despite being it’s sandwiched between an elevated event and a major championship, the RBC Canadian Open has a rich history. However, the overall prize money and payouts have not received the same bump as other events on the Tour.
The RBC Canadian Open purse has increased by only 3.45 percent since last year but the 2023 winner is still set to take home $1.62 million.
Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open purse, prize money, and payouts.
The RBC Canadian Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The RBC Canadian Open was first played in 1904 and is the third-oldest running tournament on the Tour behind the Open Championship and the U.S Open.
The Canadian Open is the only national championship that is managed by the PGA Tour. It’s one of the only prestigious tournaments that Jack Nicklaus never won. Instead, he was a seven-time runner-up.
Between the Memorial Tournament and the U.S. Open, the RBC Canadian Open purse didn’t get the same kind of increase as other PGA Tour events.
In fact, the purse increased by just 3.45 percent in 2023. The winner will be set to take home 18 percent of the purse for a total of $1.62 million.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open purse, prize money, and payouts, please refer to the table below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$1,620,000
|2
|981,000
|3
|$621,000
|4
|441,000
|5
|$369,000
|6
|326,250
|7
|$303,750
|8
|281,250
|9
|$263,250
|10
|245,250
|11
|$227,250
|12
|209,250
|13
|$191,250
|14
|173,250
|15
|$164,250
|16
|155,250
|17
|$146,250
|18
|137,250
|19
|$128,250
|20
|119,250
|21
|$110,250
|22
|101,250
|23
|$94,050
|24
|$86,850
|25
|$79,650
|26
|$72,450
|27
|$69,750
|28
|$67,050
|29
|$64,350
|30
|$61,650
|31
|$58,950
|32
|$56,250
|33
|$53,550
|34
|$51,300
|35
|$49,050
|36
|$46,800
|37
|$44,550
|38
|$42,750
|39
|$40,950
|40
|$39,150
|41
|$37,350
|42
|$35,550
|43
|$33,750
|44
|$31,950
|45
|$30,150
|46
|$28,350
|47
|$26,550
|48
|$25,110
|49
|$23,850
|50
|$23,130
|51
|$22,590
|52
|$22,050
|53
|$21,690
|54
|$21,330
|55
|$21,150
|56
|$20,970
|57
|$20,790
|58
|$20,610
|59
|$20,430
|60
|$20,250
|61
|$20,070
|62
|$19,890
|63
|$19,710
|64
|$19,530
|65
|$19,350
RBC Canadian Open Purse Has Increased 18% Since 2019
The purse has steadily increased over the last few years. While the RBC Canadian Open wasn’t played for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it returned with more lucrative purses.
Before the pandemic in 2019, the purse was valued at $7.6 million and has increased by $1.4 million to $9 million in 2023.
Currently, Rory McIlroy has a chance to make history at the Canadian Open by completing a three-peat for the first time in tournament history. If McIlroy can pull off another win, he will have won over $4.5 million from his first-place finishes at the RBC Canadian Open alone.
Check out the table below to view the RBC Canadian Open purses since 2013.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|2023
|TBD
|9,000,000
|1,620,000
|2022
|Rory McIlroy (2)
|8,700,000
|1,566,000
|2021
|Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|2020
|Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|2019
|Rory McIlroy
|7,600,000
|1,368,000
|2018
|Dustin Johnson
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2017
|Jhonattan Vegas (2)
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2016
|Jhonattan Vegas
|5,900,000
|1,062,000
|2015
|Jason Day
|5,800,000
|1,044,000
|2014
|Tim Clark
|5,700,000
|1,026,000
|2013
|Brandt Snedeker
|5,600,000
|1,008,000
|2012
|Scott Piercy
|5,200,000
|936,000
|2011
|Sean O’Hair
|5,200,000
|936,000
|2010
|Carl Pettersson
|5,100,000
|918,000
|2009
|Nathan Green
|5,100,000
|918,000
|2008
|Chez Reavie
|5,000,000
|900,000
Golf Betting Guides 2023
- Golf Betting Guide 2023 – Discover the Best Golf Betting Sites in US.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Crypto Betting Guide – Discover the Best Crypto Betting Sites in USA.
- Cash Out Betting Guide – Compare Best Betting Sites with Cash Out Option.