The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open this week for a share of a $9 million purse. The 2023 RBC Canadian Open winner will take home a cool $1.62 million payout. Learn more about the RBC Canadian Open 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

One week before the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour heads to Toronto, Canada for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. It’s not a particularly strong field but stars like Rory McIlroy, Tyrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Shane Lowry will be competing at the event.

Despite being it’s sandwiched between an elevated event and a major championship, the RBC Canadian Open has a rich history. However, the overall prize money and payouts have not received the same bump as other events on the Tour.

The RBC Canadian Open purse has increased by only 3.45 percent since last year but the 2023 winner is still set to take home $1.62 million.

Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

The RBC Canadian Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The RBC Canadian Open was first played in 1904 and is the third-oldest running tournament on the Tour behind the Open Championship and the U.S Open.

The Canadian Open is the only national championship that is managed by the PGA Tour. It’s one of the only prestigious tournaments that Jack Nicklaus never won. Instead, he was a seven-time runner-up.

Between the Memorial Tournament and the U.S. Open, the RBC Canadian Open purse didn’t get the same kind of increase as other PGA Tour events.

In fact, the purse increased by just 3.45 percent in 2023. The winner will be set to take home 18 percent of the purse for a total of $1.62 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open purse, prize money, and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money 1 $1,620,000 2 981,000 3 $621,000 4 441,000 5 $369,000 6 326,250 7 $303,750 8 281,250 9 $263,250 10 245,250 11 $227,250 12 209,250 13 $191,250 14 173,250 15 $164,250 16 155,250 17 $146,250 18 137,250 19 $128,250 20 119,250 21 $110,250 22 101,250 23 $94,050 24 $86,850 25 $79,650 26 $72,450 27 $69,750 28 $67,050 29 $64,350 30 $61,650 31 $58,950 32 $56,250 33 $53,550 34 $51,300 35 $49,050 36 $46,800 37 $44,550 38 $42,750 39 $40,950 40 $39,150 41 $37,350 42 $35,550 43 $33,750 44 $31,950 45 $30,150 46 $28,350 47 $26,550 48 $25,110 49 $23,850 50 $23,130 51 $22,590 52 $22,050 53 $21,690 54 $21,330 55 $21,150 56 $20,970 57 $20,790 58 $20,610 59 $20,430 60 $20,250 61 $20,070 62 $19,890 63 $19,710 64 $19,530 65 $19,350

RBC Canadian Open Purse Has Increased 18% Since 2019

The purse has steadily increased over the last few years. While the RBC Canadian Open wasn’t played for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it returned with more lucrative purses.

Before the pandemic in 2019, the purse was valued at $7.6 million and has increased by $1.4 million to $9 million in 2023.

Currently, Rory McIlroy has a chance to make history at the Canadian Open by completing a three-peat for the first time in tournament history. If McIlroy can pull off another win, he will have won over $4.5 million from his first-place finishes at the RBC Canadian Open alone.

Check out the table below to view the RBC Canadian Open purses since 2013.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) 2023 TBD 9,000,000 1,620,000 2022 Rory McIlroy (2) 8,700,000 1,566,000 2021 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Rory McIlroy 7,600,000 1,368,000 2018 Dustin Johnson 6,200,000 1,116,000 2017 Jhonattan Vegas (2) 6,000,000 1,080,000 2016 Jhonattan Vegas 5,900,000 1,062,000 2015 Jason Day 5,800,000 1,044,000 2014 Tim Clark 5,700,000 1,026,000 2013 Brandt Snedeker 5,600,000 1,008,000 2012 Scott Piercy 5,200,000 936,000 2011 Sean O’Hair 5,200,000 936,000 2010 Carl Pettersson 5,100,000 918,000 2009 Nathan Green 5,100,000 918,000 2008 Chez Reavie 5,000,000 900,000

