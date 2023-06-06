Golf News and Rumors

RBC Canadian Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money, & Payouts Up 3.45%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.62M

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
3 min read
RBC Canadian Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money, & Payouts Up 3.45%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.62M

The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open this week for a share of a $9 million purse. The 2023 RBC Canadian Open winner will take home a cool $1.62 million payout. Learn more about the RBC Canadian Open 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

One week before the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour heads to Toronto, Canada for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. It’s not a particularly strong field but stars like Rory McIlroy, Tyrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Shane Lowry will be competing at the event.

Despite being it’s sandwiched between an elevated event and a major championship, the RBC Canadian Open has a rich history. However, the overall prize money and payouts have not received the same bump as other events on the Tour.

The RBC Canadian Open purse has increased by only 3.45 percent since last year but the 2023 winner is still set to take home $1.62 million.

Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

The RBC Canadian Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The RBC Canadian Open was first played in 1904 and is the third-oldest running tournament on the Tour behind the Open Championship and the U.S Open.

The Canadian Open is the only national championship that is managed by the PGA Tour. It’s one of the only prestigious tournaments that Jack Nicklaus never won. Instead, he was a seven-time runner-up.

Between the Memorial Tournament and the U.S. Open, the RBC Canadian Open purse didn’t get the same kind of increase as other PGA Tour events.

In fact, the purse increased by just 3.45 percent in 2023. The winner will be set to take home 18 percent of the purse for a total of $1.62 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open purse, prize money, and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money
1 $1,620,000
2 981,000
3 $621,000
4 441,000
5 $369,000
6 326,250
7 $303,750
8 281,250
9 $263,250
10 245,250
11 $227,250
12 209,250
13 $191,250
14 173,250
15 $164,250
16 155,250
17 $146,250
18 137,250
19 $128,250
20 119,250
21 $110,250
22 101,250
23 $94,050
24 $86,850
25 $79,650
26 $72,450
27 $69,750
28 $67,050
29 $64,350
30 $61,650
31 $58,950
32 $56,250
33 $53,550
34 $51,300
35 $49,050
36 $46,800
37 $44,550
38 $42,750
39 $40,950
40 $39,150
41 $37,350
42 $35,550
43 $33,750
44 $31,950
45 $30,150
46 $28,350
47 $26,550
48 $25,110
49 $23,850
50 $23,130
51 $22,590
52 $22,050
53 $21,690
54 $21,330
55 $21,150
56 $20,970
57 $20,790
58 $20,610
59 $20,430
60 $20,250
61 $20,070
62 $19,890
63 $19,710
64 $19,530
65 $19,350

RBC Canadian Open Purse Has Increased 18% Since 2019

The purse has steadily increased over the last few years. While the RBC Canadian Open wasn’t played for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it returned with more lucrative purses.

Before the pandemic in 2019, the purse was valued at $7.6 million and has increased by $1.4 million to $9 million in 2023.

Currently, Rory McIlroy has a chance to make history at the Canadian Open by completing a three-peat for the first time in tournament history. If McIlroy can pull off another win, he will have won over $4.5 million from his first-place finishes at the RBC Canadian Open alone.

Check out the table below to view the RBC Canadian Open purses since 2013.

Year Winner Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
2023 TBD 9,000,000 1,620,000
2022 Rory McIlroy (2) 8,700,000 1,566,000
2021 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2019 Rory McIlroy 7,600,000 1,368,000
2018 Dustin Johnson 6,200,000 1,116,000
2017 Jhonattan Vegas (2) 6,000,000 1,080,000
2016 Jhonattan Vegas 5,900,000 1,062,000
2015 Jason Day 5,800,000 1,044,000
2014 Tim Clark 5,700,000 1,026,000
2013 Brandt Snedeker 5,600,000 1,008,000
2012 Scott Piercy 5,200,000 936,000
2011 Sean O’Hair 5,200,000 936,000
2010 Carl Pettersson 5,100,000 918,000
2009 Nathan Green 5,100,000 918,000
2008 Chez Reavie 5,000,000 900,000

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

