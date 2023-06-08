The 2023 RBC Canadian Open will tee off from Oakdale Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning, as the field competes for a share of a $9 million purse. Find the RBC Canadian Open 2023 tee times, field, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

Despite not being an elevated event, the RBC Canadian Open will feature some top-level players in the field, including No.3 Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick, and more.

For the PGA Tour players that make way their way to Oakdale Golf and Country Club, the weather is going to be absolutely perfect. The weather isn’t going to be hot or humid but still warm. While there is a chance of rain on Friday, the rest of the weekend forecasts perfect conditions for golf at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

There are 156 players on the field, meaning tee times will begin as early as 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 RBC Canadian Open tee times, field, and weather forecast.

RBC Canadian Open 2023 Field

There won’t be a very strong field at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open but a few marquee players did decide to make the trip to Canada. With the U.S. Open teeing off next weekend, many of the world’s top golfers opted out of the RBC Canadian Open to prepare for the major championship.

The field is highlighted by Rory McIlroy, who is looking to become the first player in tournament history to three-peat at the RBC Canadian Open. In addition, the field will also host Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns, and more.

RBC Canadian Open 2023 Tee Times

Tee times will start bright and early on Thursday morning with the first group teeing off at 7.a.m ET. The first group will feature Kyle Stanley, Camilo Villegas, and Derek Ernst. The last group is expected to tee off at 2:27 p.m. ET.

RBC Canadian Open 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

There are a few groups to keep an eye out for in Round 1. The RBC Canadian Open isn’t an elevated event and is scheduled one week before the U.S. Open, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that most of the PGA Tour decided to skip this week’s tournament in order to compete in the next major.

However, there are a few interesting featured groups in Toronto.

The first featured group to tee off will be Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, and Webb Simpson at 7:33 a.m. The last featured group will have Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker, and Cameron Young teeing off at 1:10 pm. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

7:33 a.m. ET: Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson

7:44 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Aberg

7:55 a.m. ET: Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Tommy Fleetwood

12:48 p.m. ET: Sam Burns, Matt Kuchar, Sahith Theegala

12:59 p.m. ET: Adam Svensson, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin

1:10 p.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Young

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee time Groups 7 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Camilo Villegas, Derek Ernst 7 a.m.* Adam Long, Patton Kizzire, Cameron Percy 7:11 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Aaron Rai, Justin Lower 7:11 a.m.* Ricky Barnes, Henrik Norlander, Harry Higgs 7:22 a.m. Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, Brandon Wu 7:22 a.m.* Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Eric Cole 7:33 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Lanto Griffin, Aaron Wise 7:33 a.m.* Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson 7:44 a.m Ryan Brehm, Garrick Higgo, Andrew Landry 7:44 a.m* Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Aberg 7:55 a.m. Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover, Martin Laird 7:55 a.m.* Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Tommy Fleetwood 8:06 a.m. C.T. Pan, Jason Dufner, Peter Malnati 8:06 a.m.* Bill Haas, Doc Redman, Greyson Sigg 8:17 a.m. Grayson Murray, Mark Hubbard, Max McGreevy 8:17 a.m.* Martin Trainer, David Heard, Lee Hodges 8:28 a.m. William McGirt, Vince Whaley, Roger Sloan 8:28 a.m.* Scott Piercy, Chris Stroud, Nick Watney 8:39 a.m. Cody Gribble, Russell Knox, S.Y. Noh 8:39 a.m.* David Lingmerth, Ben Crane, Chesson Hadley 8:50 a.m. Scott Harrington, Harrison Endycott, Brandon Matthews 8:50 a.m.* Michael Gligic, Matti Schmid, Ryan Gerard 9:01 a.m. Derek Lamely, Carson Young, MJ Daffue 9:01 a.m.* Drew Nesbitt, Peter Kuest, Luis Carrera 9:12 a.m. Sebastian Szirmak, Etienne Papineau, Taylor Durham 9:12 a.m.* Ben Silverman, Daniel Kim, Johnny Travale 12:15 p.m. Sangmoon Bae, Scott Brown, Adrian Meronk 12:15 p.m.* George McNeill, Sean O’Hair, Callum Tarren 12:26 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard, Alex Smalley 12:26 p.m.* Kevin Chappell, Wesley Bryan, Andrew Novak 12:37 p.m. David Lipsky, Austin Smotherman, Tyson Alexander 12:37 p.m.* Tommy Gainey, Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft 12:48 p.m. Sam Burns, Matt Kuchar, Sahith Theegala 12:48 p.m.* Brian Gay, Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell 12:59 p.m. Adam Svensson, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin 12:59 p.m.* Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, Jim Herman 1:10 p.m. Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Young 1:10 p.m.* Chad Ramey, Richy Werenski, Brendon Todd 1:21 p.m. Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Weir, Taylor Pendrith 1:21 p.m.* James Hahn, Doug Ghim, S.H. Kim 1:32 p.m. Kevin Tway, Michael Kim, Robby Shelton 1:32 p.m.* Sung Kang, Arjun Atwal, Will Gordon 1:43 p.m. Nate Lashley, Ryan Moore, Matthias Schwab 1:43 p.m.* Austin Cook, Kramer Hickok, Joseph Bramlett 1:54 p.m. Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia, Michael Block 1:54 p.m.* Paul Haley II, Augusto Nunez, Kevin Roy 2:05 p.m. Dylan Wu, Trevor Werbylo, Nicolai Hojgaard 2:05 p.m.* Zecheng Dou, Kyle Westmoreland, Carl Yuan 2:16 p.m. Vincent Norrman, Brent Grant, Trevor Cone 2:16 p.m.* David Carey, Sam Bennett, Ryan Hall 2:27 p.m. Wil Bateman, Jake Knapp, Michael Thorbjornsen 2:27 p.m.* Aaron Cockerill, Stuart Macdonald, Myles Creighton

RBC Canadian Open 2023 Weather Forecast

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

The forecast calls for nearly perfect weather, which should make golfers and patrons very happy in Toronto, Ontario this weekend.

While there’s a chance of rain on Friday, the weather looks perfect this weekend at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

The weather isn’t going to be overly hot or humid like the conditions were at the Memorial Tournament.

Instead, it’s going to be a cooler summer day with a light breeze coming throughout the day, ideal conditions for a round of golf.

Check out the chart for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 64 / 57 N 8 mph (13 mph) 20% NE 7 mph (13 mph) 40% Friday 68 / 57 N 7 mph (12 mph) 40% N 7 mph (12 mph) 40% Saturday 77 / 61 W 4 mph (7 mph) 20% S 4 mph (9 mph) 30% Sunday 75 / 63 SE 4 mph (9 mph) 30% E 7 mph (12 mph) 40%

