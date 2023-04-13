The RBC Heritage purse, prize money, and payouts have increased by 150 percent in 2023. Following a strong finish at the Masters, the PGA Tour continues with another elevated event, featuring a $20 million purse.
Typically, events held after the Masters do not attract a strong field, as the top players take a break. However, this year, the PGA Tour has scheduled the 2023 RBC Heritage event after the Masters and offered a $20 million purse.
The 2023 RBC Heritage purse has increased by 150 percent and is one of the few big paydays remaining in the season. There are two more million dollars available for the field compared to the Masters purse, which was valued at $18 million.
The field will include 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and more.
The RBC Heritage 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The RBC Heritage is always the first event to follow the Masters. The event has a rich history, having been first played 54 years ago in 1969. Since its debut, the RBC Heritage has been held at the Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina. It is widely regarded as one of the best courses designed by Pete Dye, with assistance from Jack Nicklaus. The event is also known as the Heritage Classic or simply The Heritage.
While players and fans seek relief from the “Masters Hangover,” the PGA Tour is pulling out all the stops by offering a $20 million purse at the 2023 RBC Heritage. It is one of only five tournaments on the Tour where players must be invited to participate. Only 132 players will be invited to play in South Carolina, based on specific criteria.
In 2023, the purse has increased by about 150 percent to a total of $20 million. The first-place winner is set to take home $3.6 million, and the 65th-place finisher will receive $43,000.
Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the 2023 RBC Heritage purse, prize money, and payouts.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,180,000
|3rd
|$1,380,000
|4th
|$980,000
|5th
|$820,000
|6th
|$725,000
|7th
|$675,000
|8th
|$625,000
|9th
|$585,000
|10th
|$545,000
|11th
|$505,000
|12th
|$465,000
|13th
|$425,000
|14th
|$385,000
|15th
|$365,000
|16th
|$345,000
|17th
|$325,000
|18th
|$305,000
|19th
|$285,000
|20th
|$265,000
|21st
|$245,000
|22nd
|$225,000
|23rd
|$209,000
|24th
|$193,000
|25th
|$177,000
|26th
|$161,000
|27th
|$155,000
|28th
|$149,000
|29th
|$143,000
|30th
|$137,000
|31st
|$131,000
|32nd
|$125,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$95,000
|39th
|$91,000
|40th
|$87,000
|41st
|$83,000
|42nd
|$79,000
|43rd
|$75,000
|44th
|$71,000
|45th
|$67,000
|46th
|$63,000
|47th
|$59,000
|48th
|$55,800
|49th
|$53,000
|50th
|$51,400
|51st
|$50,200
|52nd
|$49,000
|53rd
|448,200
|54th
|$47,400
|55th
|$47,000
|56th
|$46,600
|57th
|$46,200
|58th
|$45,800
|59th
|$45,400
|60th
|$45,000
|61st
|$44,600
|62nd
|$44,000
|63rd
|$43,800
|64th
|$43,400
|65th
|$43,000
2023 The RBC Heritage Purse Increases 150% Percent Compared to 2022
Over the last three years, the value of the RBC Heritage purse has increased significantly. In 2020, the purse was valued at only $7.1 million.
In 2023, the value of the RBC Heritage purse has increased by 182 percent compared to 2021, from $7.7 million to $20 million.
The PGA Tour standard is an 18 percent winner’s share, meaning the first-place finisher takes home a cool $3.6 million this weekend at the Harbour Town Golf Links.
Compared to the Masters, the first major championship of the year, the RBC Heritage will have a larger purse of $20 million, which is $2 million more than last weekend at Augusta.
The winner’s payout has already increased by 150 percent, growing from $1.44 million in 2022 to $3.6 million in 2023.
Check out the table below to view RBC Heritage purses since 2012.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|2023
|TBD
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|2022
|Jordan Spieth
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|2021
|Stewart Cink (3)
|7,100,000
|1,278,000
|2020
|Webb Simpson
|7,100,000
|1,278,000
|2019
|Pan Cheng-tsung
|6,900,000
|1,242,000
|2018
|Satoshi Kodaira
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|2017
|Wesley Bryan
|6,500,000
|1,170,000
|2016
|Branden Grace
|5,900,000
|1,062,000
|2015
|Jim Furyk (2)
|5,900,000
|1,062,000
|2014
|Matt Kuchar
|5,800,000
|1,044,000
|2013
|Graeme McDowell
|5,800,000
|1,044,000
|2012
|Carl Pettersson
|5,700,000
|1,026,000
