The RBC Heritage purse, prize money, and payouts have increased by 150 percent in 2023. Following a strong finish at the Masters, the PGA Tour continues with another elevated event, featuring a $20 million purse.

Typically, events held after the Masters do not attract a strong field, as the top players take a break. However, this year, the PGA Tour has scheduled the 2023 RBC Heritage event after the Masters and offered a $20 million purse.

The 2023 RBC Heritage purse has increased by 150 percent and is one of the few big paydays remaining in the season. There are two more million dollars available for the field compared to the Masters purse, which was valued at $18 million.

The field will include 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and more.

The RBC Heritage 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The RBC Heritage is always the first event to follow the Masters. The event has a rich history, having been first played 54 years ago in 1969. Since its debut, the RBC Heritage has been held at the Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina. It is widely regarded as one of the best courses designed by Pete Dye, with assistance from Jack Nicklaus. The event is also known as the Heritage Classic or simply The Heritage.

While players and fans seek relief from the “Masters Hangover,” the PGA Tour is pulling out all the stops by offering a $20 million purse at the 2023 RBC Heritage. It is one of only five tournaments on the Tour where players must be invited to participate. Only 132 players will be invited to play in South Carolina, based on specific criteria.

In 2023, the purse has increased by about 150 percent to a total of $20 million. The first-place winner is set to take home $3.6 million, and the 65th-place finisher will receive $43,000.

Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,180,000 3rd $1,380,000 4th $980,000 5th $820,000 6th $725,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $585,000 10th $545,000 11th $505,000 12th $465,000 13th $425,000 14th $385,000 15th $365,000 16th $345,000 17th $325,000 18th $305,000 19th $285,000 20th $265,000 21st $245,000 22nd $225,000 23rd $209,000 24th $193,000 25th $177,000 26th $161,000 27th $155,000 28th $149,000 29th $143,000 30th $137,000 31st $131,000 32nd $125,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $95,000 39th $91,000 40th $87,000 41st $83,000 42nd $79,000 43rd $75,000 44th $71,000 45th $67,000 46th $63,000 47th $59,000 48th $55,800 49th $53,000 50th $51,400 51st $50,200 52nd $49,000 53rd 448,200 54th $47,400 55th $47,000 56th $46,600 57th $46,200 58th $45,800 59th $45,400 60th $45,000 61st $44,600 62nd $44,000 63rd $43,800 64th $43,400 65th $43,000

2023 The RBC Heritage Purse Increases 150% Percent Compared to 2022

Over the last three years, the value of the RBC Heritage purse has increased significantly. In 2020, the purse was valued at only $7.1 million.

In 2023, the value of the RBC Heritage purse has increased by 182 percent compared to 2021, from $7.7 million to $20 million.

The PGA Tour standard is an 18 percent winner’s share, meaning the first-place finisher takes home a cool $3.6 million this weekend at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

Compared to the Masters, the first major championship of the year, the RBC Heritage will have a larger purse of $20 million, which is $2 million more than last weekend at Augusta.

The winner’s payout has already increased by 150 percent, growing from $1.44 million in 2022 to $3.6 million in 2023.

Check out the table below to view RBC Heritage purses since 2012.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) 2023 TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000 2022 Jordan Spieth 8,000,000 1,440,000 2021 Stewart Cink (3) 7,100,000 1,278,000 2020 Webb Simpson 7,100,000 1,278,000 2019 Pan Cheng-tsung 6,900,000 1,242,000 2018 Satoshi Kodaira 6,700,000 1,206,000 2017 Wesley Bryan 6,500,000 1,170,000 2016 Branden Grace 5,900,000 1,062,000 2015 Jim Furyk (2) 5,900,000 1,062,000 2014 Matt Kuchar 5,800,000 1,044,000 2013 Graeme McDowell 5,800,000 1,044,000 2012 Carl Pettersson 5,700,000 1,026,000

