RBC Heritage 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 150%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M

Gia Nguyen
The RBC Heritage purse, prize money, and payouts have increased by 150 percent in 2023. Following a strong finish at the Masters, the PGA Tour continues with another elevated event, featuring a $20 million purse.

Typically, events held after the Masters do not attract a strong field, as the top players take a break. However, this year, the PGA Tour has scheduled the 2023 RBC Heritage event after the Masters and offered a $20 million purse.

The 2023 RBC Heritage purse has increased by 150 percent and is one of the few big paydays remaining in the season. There are two more million dollars available for the field compared to the Masters purse, which was valued at $18 million.

The field will include 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and more.

Scroll down below for a complete RBC Heritage 2023 purse and payouts.

The RBC Heritage 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The RBC Heritage is always the first event to follow the Masters. The event has a rich history, having been first played 54 years ago in 1969. Since its debut, the RBC Heritage has been held at the Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina. It is widely regarded as one of the best courses designed by Pete Dye, with assistance from Jack Nicklaus. The event is also known as the Heritage Classic or simply The Heritage.

While players and fans seek relief from the “Masters Hangover,” the PGA Tour is pulling out all the stops by offering a $20 million purse at the 2023 RBC Heritage. It is one of only five tournaments on the Tour where players must be invited to participate. Only 132 players will be invited to play in South Carolina, based on specific criteria.

In 2023, the purse has increased by about 150 percent to a total of $20 million. The first-place winner is set to take home $3.6 million, and the 65th-place finisher will receive $43,000.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the 2023 RBC Heritage purse, prize money, and payouts.

Position Prize Money
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,180,000
3rd $1,380,000
4th $980,000
5th $820,000
6th $725,000
7th $675,000
8th $625,000
9th $585,000
10th $545,000
11th $505,000
12th $465,000
13th $425,000
14th $385,000
15th $365,000
16th $345,000
17th $325,000
18th $305,000
19th $285,000
20th $265,000
21st $245,000
22nd $225,000
23rd $209,000
24th $193,000
25th $177,000
26th $161,000
27th $155,000
28th $149,000
29th $143,000
30th $137,000
31st $131,000
32nd $125,000
33rd $119,000
34th $114,000
35th $109,000
36th $104,000
37th $99,000
38th $95,000
39th $91,000
40th $87,000
41st $83,000
42nd $79,000
43rd $75,000
44th $71,000
45th $67,000
46th $63,000
47th $59,000
48th $55,800
49th $53,000
50th $51,400
51st $50,200
52nd $49,000
53rd 448,200
54th $47,400
55th $47,000
56th $46,600
57th $46,200
58th $45,800
59th $45,400
60th $45,000
61st $44,600
62nd $44,000
63rd $43,800
64th $43,400
65th $43,000

2023 The RBC Heritage Purse Increases 150% Percent Compared to 2022

Over the last three years, the value of the RBC Heritage purse has increased significantly. In 2020, the purse was valued at only $7.1 million.

In 2023, the value of the RBC Heritage purse has increased by 182 percent compared to 2021, from $7.7 million to $20 million.

The PGA Tour standard is an 18 percent winner’s share, meaning the first-place finisher takes home a cool $3.6 million this weekend at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

Compared to the Masters, the first major championship of the year, the RBC Heritage will have a larger purse of $20 million, which is $2 million more than last weekend at Augusta.

The winner’s payout has already increased by 150 percent, growing from $1.44 million in 2022 to $3.6 million in 2023.

Check out the table below to view RBC Heritage purses since 2012.

Year Winner Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
2023 TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000
2022 Jordan Spieth 8,000,000 1,440,000
2021 Stewart Cink (3) 7,100,000 1,278,000
2020 Webb Simpson 7,100,000 1,278,000
2019 Pan Cheng-tsung 6,900,000 1,242,000
2018 Satoshi Kodaira 6,700,000 1,206,000
2017 Wesley Bryan 6,500,000 1,170,000
2016 Branden Grace 5,900,000 1,062,000
2015 Jim Furyk (2) 5,900,000 1,062,000
2014 Matt Kuchar 5,800,000 1,044,000
2013 Graeme McDowell 5,800,000 1,044,000
2012 Carl Pettersson 5,700,000 1,026,000

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
