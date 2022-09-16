NFL News and Rumors

REACTION: Derwin James’ Slam on Trevis Kelce Sparks Crazy Reaction on Twitter

Los Angeles Chargers safety, Derwin James Jr, produced an early contender for tackle of the year on Trevis Kelce.

The Chargers fell to a defeat in their game week two encounter against the Kansas City Chiefs. They fell just short in the match, losing 27-24, putting their record at 1-1.

One big talking point from the game was James’ WWE inspired tackle on Kelce. You can see the tackle below:

Chief QB, Patrick Mahomes, found Kelce with a 25-yard pass that left Kelce just 10 yards from the end zone. Kelce was met be James, who proceeded to pick up the 6-foot-5, 256-pound tight end and slammed him on the floor. The ball popped out of Kelce’s hands and went to a Chargers’ player. Despite complaints on social media, the referees called that Kelce was down by contact.

The tackle drew plenty of reaction from fellow and former players, as well as NFL fans across the country.

 

