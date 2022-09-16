Los Angeles Chargers safety, Derwin James Jr, produced an early contender for tackle of the year on Trevis Kelce.

The Chargers fell to a defeat in their game week two encounter against the Kansas City Chiefs. They fell just short in the match, losing 27-24, putting their record at 1-1.

One big talking point from the game was James’ WWE inspired tackle on Kelce. You can see the tackle below:

Derwin James just went WWE on Travis Kelce. Mercy. 😂pic.twitter.com/a0w8YZ6xB8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2022

Chief QB, Patrick Mahomes, found Kelce with a 25-yard pass that left Kelce just 10 yards from the end zone. Kelce was met be James, who proceeded to pick up the 6-foot-5, 256-pound tight end and slammed him on the floor. The ball popped out of Kelce’s hands and went to a Chargers’ player. Despite complaints on social media, the referees called that Kelce was down by contact.

The tackle drew plenty of reaction from fellow and former players, as well as NFL fans across the country.

That tackle by Derwin James pic.twitter.com/oJOgYdr5rU — David (@deividfdze) September 16, 2022

Derwin James goes to tackle Travis Kelce…. pic.twitter.com/KKoXYICoBs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 16, 2022

During the intermission Derwin James needed an x-ray after that tackle on Kelce Diagnosis: that dawg in him confirmed pic.twitter.com/oeaZmhO7uY — Dynasty Bison (@DynastyBison) September 16, 2022