Soccer

Real Madrid wins 2024 Champions League title

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_13087982_168396541_lowres-2

Real Madrid won their 15th Champions League title in franchise history on Saturday. At Wembley Stadium in London, England, Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0. The Spanish superpower may not have been at their best in the championship final, but were the better team, and were good enough to win, as they scored twice in the second half en route to the victory.

Who scored for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid’s game-winning goal came from Daniel Carvajal in the 74th minute. That was followed by a goal by Vinicius in the 83rd minute. Carvajal’s goal came off a header from a Toni Kroos corner kick. Real Madrid’s insurance marker was initiated by an intercepted pass from English midfielder Jude Bellingham of Stourbridge, who passed the ball to Vinicius. Carvajal is a native of Spain as he is from Leganes, while Vinicius is Brazilian.

Goal disallowed

Borussia Dortmund thought they pulled within one in the 87th minute. However, the goal was disallowed because of an offside ruling.

Real Madrid’s road to 2024 Champions League Final

Real Madrid won Group C with a perfect record of six wins and zero losses. They defeated Union Berlin by scores of 1-0 and 3-2, Portugal’s Braga by scores of 2-1 and 3-0, and Italy’s Napoli 3-2 and 4-2. Real Madrid then beat Germany’s RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate in the round of 16, Manchester City 4-3 on penalty kicks after being tied at four goals apiece on aggregate in the quarterfinals, and then Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate in the semifinals.

Real Madrid’s past Champions League titles

Real Madrid won the first five Champions League titles from 1956 to 1960. They were then victorious in 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, three straight years from 2016 to 2018, 2022 and 2024.

What is up next in international soccer?

Euro 2024 begins on June 14 from Germany. Spain, the country where Real Madrid is located, is in Group B. They will play Croatia, Italy and Albania.

 

 

Topics  
Soccer
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Soccer

Soccer
USATSI_13087982_168396541_lowres-2

Real Madrid wins 2024 Champions League title

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
Soccer
Messi, Inter Miami To Play Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo In 2024 Preseason Tour
Messi, Inter Miami To Play Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo In 2024 Preseason Tour
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 14 2023
Soccer
Messi World Cup Jerseys Set To Break Sports Memorabilia Sales Record
Messi World Cup Jerseys Set To Break Sports Memorabilia Sales Record
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 22 2023
Soccer
Messi Propels Inter Miami To Best-Selling Adidas Soccer Jersey in North America
Messi Propels Inter Miami To Best-Selling Adidas Soccer Jersey in North America
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 25 2023
Soccer
Watch: Netflix Releases Trailer for David Beckham Documentary ‘Beckham’
Watch: Netflix Releases Trailer for David Beckham Documentary ‘Beckham’
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 20 2023
Soccer
Manchester United Stock Price Takes Biggest Ever Drop On NYSE After Glazer Family Decides Not To Sell
Manchester United Stock Price Takes Biggest Ever Drop On NYSE After Glazer Family Decides Not To Sell
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 7 2023
Soccer
Messi Drives 638% Increase In MLS Season Pass Subscription Growth
Messi Drives 638% Increase In MLS Season Pass Subscription Growth
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top