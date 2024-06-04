Real Madrid won their 15th Champions League title in franchise history on Saturday. At Wembley Stadium in London, England, Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0. The Spanish superpower may not have been at their best in the championship final, but were the better team, and were good enough to win, as they scored twice in the second half en route to the victory.

Who scored for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid’s game-winning goal came from Daniel Carvajal in the 74th minute. That was followed by a goal by Vinicius in the 83rd minute. Carvajal’s goal came off a header from a Toni Kroos corner kick. Real Madrid’s insurance marker was initiated by an intercepted pass from English midfielder Jude Bellingham of Stourbridge, who passed the ball to Vinicius. Carvajal is a native of Spain as he is from Leganes, while Vinicius is Brazilian.

Goal disallowed

Borussia Dortmund thought they pulled within one in the 87th minute. However, the goal was disallowed because of an offside ruling.

Real Madrid’s road to 2024 Champions League Final

Real Madrid won Group C with a perfect record of six wins and zero losses. They defeated Union Berlin by scores of 1-0 and 3-2, Portugal’s Braga by scores of 2-1 and 3-0, and Italy’s Napoli 3-2 and 4-2. Real Madrid then beat Germany’s RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate in the round of 16, Manchester City 4-3 on penalty kicks after being tied at four goals apiece on aggregate in the quarterfinals, and then Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate in the semifinals.

Real Madrid’s past Champions League titles

Real Madrid won the first five Champions League titles from 1956 to 1960. They were then victorious in 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, three straight years from 2016 to 2018, 2022 and 2024.

What is up next in international soccer?

Euro 2024 begins on June 14 from Germany. Spain, the country where Real Madrid is located, is in Group B. They will play Croatia, Italy and Albania.