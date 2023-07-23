Soccer

Record-Breaking Viewership Figures for USA Women’s Soccer in 2023 World Cup

David Evans
Sports Editor
sophia smith

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is scripting a transformative tale. The American audience has evidently displayed an unprecedented appetite for women’s soccer, particularly when it involves the US Women’s National Team (USWNT). The recent figures provided by FOX Sports PR underline this remarkable shift.

USA Women’s World Cup Soccer Match Against Vietnam Draws 5.26 Million Viewers

The USWNT’s first match against Vietnam, a decisive 3-0 victory, magnetized a staggering 5.26 million viewers. This number positions the match as the second most-watched Group Stage telecast ever on English-language television, just behind the 2019 match against Chile, which attracted 5.34 million viewers.

Furthermore, the audience peak soared to over 6.5 million, proving the game’s mesmerizing grip on American viewers. The match’s viewership was close to twice that of the 2019 USA-Thailand equivalent. The momentous game also earned the title of the most-streamed women’s World Cup game in FOX Sports history, boasting an average-minute audience of 155,831.

The USWNT’s opening game was also able to command an impressive audience despite the much-anticipated Inter Miami debut of soccer maestro Lionel Messi. This can certainly be considered a win for women’s soccer.

Young Female Viewers Tuning In

In a fascinating demographic detail, the USWNT opener witnessed more female viewers within the 12-34 age group than their male counterparts. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and company can certainly claim to have struck a chord with those they hope to inspire.

The match averaged 1.76 viewers per household, trumping the NFL postseason average last year. The co-viewing strength of the Women’s World Cup clearly has a broad appeal, as households across America tuned in to enjoy the thrilling match together.

More Viewership Records to Fall as Women’s World Cup Continues?

The 2023 Women’s World Cup has already proven to be a groundbreaking event for women’s soccer in the United States, potentially marking a new era of viewership for the sport. With the tournament still underway and more exciting matches to come, these numbers are poised to further ascend.

The USWNT’s upcoming game against the Netherlands, scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, may shatter previous records.

The commanding performance of the USWNT, coupled with the country’s enthusiastic embrace of women’s soccer, augurs well for the future of the sport.

This captivating narrative of rising viewership figures reveals an exciting shift in the American sports landscape. A new epoch of women’s soccer may be upon us, spurred on by the USWNT’s thrilling journey in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Topics  
News Soccer
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
