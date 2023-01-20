Two positional players signed Major League contracts this week. The Boston Red Sox signed right fielder Adam Duvall to a one year contract worth $7 million on Wednesday and the Seattle Mariners signed second baseman Tommy La Stella to a one-year contract worth $720,000 on Thursday, according to spotrac.com.

Duvall, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, joins his fifth Major League Baseball team and will play in the American League for the first time. He previously played for the San Francisco Giants (2014), Cincinnati Reds (2015 to 2018), the Atlanta Braves (2018 to 2022), and the Miami Marlins (2021). La Stella, a native of Westwood, New Jersey, joins his sixth Major League Baseball team. He previously played for the Braves (2014), the Chicago Cubs (2015 to 2018), the Los Angeles Angels (2019 to 2020), the Oakland Athletics (2020), and the Giants (2021 and 2022).

Duvall’s statistics in 2022

In 2022 with the Braves, Duvall batted .213 with 12 home runs and 36 runs batted in. During 86 games, 315 plate appearances and 87 at bats, he scored 39 runs and had 61 hits, 16 doubles, one triple, 21 walks, 115 total bases and two sacrifice flies. Duvall was hit five times, and had an on base percentage of .276 and a slugging percentage of .401. Duvall’s triple came in an 8-7 Braves win over the Colorado Rockies on June 5.

La Stella’s statistics in 2022

In 2022 with the Giants, La Stella batted .239 with two home runs and 14 runs batted in. During 60 games, 180 at bats, and 195 plate appearances, he scored 17 runs, and had 43 hits, 14 doubles, 11 walks, 63 total bases, and three sacrifice flies. La Stella was hit once, and had an on base percentage of .282 and a slugging percentage of .350.

All-Stars

Duvall was an All-Star in 2016 with the Reds. That year he batted .241 with 33 home runs and 103 runs batted in. La Stella was an All-Star in 2019 with the Angels. That year he batted .295 with 16 home runs and 44 runs batted in.

Other Accolades for Duvall

While with the Reds in 2017, Duvall led the National League in sacrifice flies with 11. In 2021, while with the Marlins and Braves, he won the National League Gold Glove Award, and led the National League with 113 runs batted in. Then in 2021 with Atlanta, Duvall won a World Series.