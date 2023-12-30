MLB News and Rumors

Red Sox sign starting pitcher Lucas Giolito

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

The Boston Red Sox have signed starting pitcher Lucas Giolito of Santa Monica, California on Friday to a two-year contract worth $38.5 million. The Red Sox are the fifth Major League Baseball team Giolito has pitched for in his career. He has pitched for the Washington Nationals (2016), the Chicago White Sox (2017 to 2023), the Los Angeles Angels (2023), and the Cleveland Guardians (2023).

2023 MLB Statistics

Giolito split his time with the White Sox, Angels and Guardians. In 33 games, and 184 1/3 innings pitched, Giolito gave up 169 hits, 100 earned runs, a Major League high 41 home runs, and 73 walks, to go along with 204 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.31.

In three appearances, Giolito had a quality start where he did not give up a run. He first accomplished the feat by throwing six shutout innings, where he struck out seven, walked one, and did not give up a hit, in a 3-0 White Sox win over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 18. Giolito then threw six shutout innings and did not give up a hit again, along with seven strikeouts, and three walks in a 3-2 White Sox win over the New York Yankees on June 6. The fact that Giolito was pulled after throwing six innings of no-hit ball twice in a season is quite frankly bizarre. He then threw seven shutout innings (gave up two hits and one walk, along with a season-high 12 strikeouts) in a 12-3 Guardians win over the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers on September 15.

2019 MLB All-Star

Giolito was an All-Star in 2019. That year he had a record of 14 wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 3.41 with a career-high 228 strikeouts. Giolito also led MLB with three complete games, and two shutouts. His past endurance is another reason why it was so surprising Giolito was pulled during two no-hitters in 2023.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Red Sox
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

