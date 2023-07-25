Red Sox To Build ‘Fenway Corners’ In $1.B Renovation Project

The streets around the historic Fenway Park will be undergoing some massive upgrades after a $1.6 billion development project was recently approved.

First reported by Front Office Sports, the city blocks around the Green Monster will undergo major construction as the Boston Planning and Development Agency board approved the project “Fenway Corners.”

The project is expected to bring in offices, labs, apartments, retail departments, and street-level upgrades. There will also be eight buildings ranging from 2 stories to 19 stories, featuring 266 residential units.

Fenway Park Set to Launch Fenway Corners

Fenway Park is set to attract more fans with its new $1.6 billion development around the park. The joint venture is developed by WS Development, the Fenway Sports Group, and Twin Enterprises. The project is expected to upgrade the area around the park and create around five acres of public space, including a pedestrian plaza along Jersey Street.

The CFO of Fenway Sports Group, Julie Swinehart, said that the project helps attract fans to the park.

“That’s part of the attractiveness of this project, as the age-old recipe of increasing dwell times, bringing fans to the park, bringing in businesses, maintaining what’s here, and preserving some of the historic nature of what you see around you, but making it even more accessible, making it more fan-friendly,” Swinehart said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

What’s Being Built at Fenway Corners

The project is expected to cost $1.6 billion. It will include the construction of eight buildings around Fenway Park, five acres of new space, 200 homes, 40 retail locations, street upgrades, and pedestrian space. There will be more than 2 million square feet of offices, storefronts, and residential units.

The upgrade will make this area more accessible for fans and attract fans to the area for more than just the game.

Fenway Corners will breathe some more life into the bustling street of Jersey St.

Boston isn’t the only city upgrading around their stadium. The Baltimore Orioles announced they are nearing a $600 million lease deal that will expand and revitalize the Camden Yards Campus.

