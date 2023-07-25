MLB News and Rumors

Red Sox To Build ‘Fenway Corners’ In $1.B Renovation Project

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Red Sox To Build 'Fenway Corners' In $1.B Renovation Project

The streets around the historic Fenway Park will be undergoing some massive upgrades after a $1.6 billion development project was recently approved.

First reported by Front Office Sports, the city blocks around the Green Monster will undergo major construction as the Boston Planning and Development Agency board approved the project “Fenway Corners.”

The project is expected to bring in offices, labs, apartments, retail departments, and street-level upgrades. There will also be eight buildings ranging from 2 stories to 19 stories, featuring 266 residential units.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boardroom (@boardroom)

Fenway Park Set to Launch Fenway Corners

Fenway Park is set to attract more fans with its new $1.6 billion development around the park. The joint venture is developed by WS Development, the Fenway Sports Group, and Twin Enterprises. The project is expected to upgrade the area around the park and create around five acres of public space, including a pedestrian plaza along Jersey Street.

The CFO of Fenway Sports Group, Julie Swinehart, said that the project helps attract fans to the park.

“That’s part of the attractiveness of this project, as the age-old recipe of increasing dwell times, bringing fans to the park, bringing in businesses, maintaining what’s here, and preserving some of the historic nature of what you see around you, but making it even more accessible, making it more fan-friendly,” Swinehart said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

What’s Being Built at Fenway Corners

The project is expected to cost $1.6 billion. It will include the construction of eight buildings around Fenway Park, five acres of new space, 200 homes, 40 retail locations, street upgrades, and pedestrian space. There will be more than 2 million square feet of offices, storefronts, and residential units.

The upgrade will make this area more accessible for fans and attract fans to the area for more than just the game.

Fenway Corners will breathe some more life into the bustling street of Jersey St.

Boston isn’t the only city upgrading around their stadium. The Baltimore Orioles announced they are nearing a $600 million lease deal that will expand and revitalize the Camden Yards Campus.

MLB Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Adolis Garcia

Top five MLB series that begin July 24

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
MLB News and Rumors
Spencer Steer
Reds rookies shine in series sweep over Diamondbacks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 23 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Two best weekend series that begin July 21
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 21 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Shane McClanahan
Orioles to face Rays in massive AL East weekend series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge On Shohei Ohtani, HR Record: ‘Meant To Be Broken’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 19 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Two intriguing MLB series that begin July 18
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 18 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Aroldis Chapman, Texas Rangers
Aroldis Chapman throws fastest pitch in Rangers history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top