There was a trade in Major League Baseball on Saturday between two franchises with similar names. According to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors, the Boston Red Sox traded lefthanded relief pitcher Cam Booser of Seattle, Washington to the Chicago White Sox for righthanded pitching prospect Yhoiker Fajardo of Villa de Cura, Venezuela. Fajardo pitched 13 games in Foreign Rookie Ball in the Dominican Summer League in the White Sox organization in 2024, and had a very respectable earned run average of 3.91 with 64 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

Cam Booser in 2024

In Booser’s rookie season of 2024, he had a record of two wins and three losses with an earned run average of 3.38. In 43 games and 42 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 41 hits, 16 earned runs, five home runs, and 16 walks, to go along with 43 strikeouts, six holds and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.34.

Booser’s two wins

Booser got the win in an 8-6 Red Sox victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on June 12 and in a 7-2 Red Sox win over the Texas Rangers on August 4. In the Red Sox win over the Phillies, Booser pitched a perfect fifth inning and had two fly ball outs and one strikeout. Of his 10 pitches, nine were strikes. In the Red Sox win over the Rangers, Booser pitched an inning and a third. He pitched to four batters and had three fly ball outs and one ground out. Of his 14 pitches, 11 were strikes.

Booser’s lone save

Booser got the save on June 9. Ironically, it came against the White Sox in a 6-4 Boston victory. In a game that went into 10 innings, Booser faced three batters and had two strikeouts and one fly ball out. He had 15 pitches, of which 11 were strikes.

Who else have the White Sox acquired?

Chicago was the worst team in baseball last season at 41 wins and 121 losses. In addition to Booser, the White Sox have acquired relief pitcher Bryse Wilson of Durham, North Carolina.